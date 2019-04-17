Growth of UK's Small Businesses Turnover Rises by 1.3% in a Year to £577bn

Analysis of ONS research by digital business lending platform, Esme
Loans, shows the UK’s smaller businesses have dropped in population
number while increasing their total turnover - reversing a downward
trend which started in 2015.
Following a successful first quarter in 2019 with the launch of business
loans to sole traders and the announcement of an upcoming technology
partnership with Microsoft, CEO of Esme Loans, Richard Kerton, says; “Although
this data analysis shows small business turnover growth is at a lower
rate, this is across a smaller business population. This has increased
the value of existing SME’s, who continue to grow and perform well, in
spite of uncertainty.”
As a small business themselves, Esme Loans understand both the various
pain points and opportunities which small to medium sized businesses are
faced with each day.
Esme say many of the challenges that small businesses face require quick
decisions, which is where traditional lending solutions struggle to
deliver.
Richard Kerton says; “To sustain the growth across the small business
sector, owners of small businesses need quick access to affordable and
stress free finance.”
Since their launch 2 years ago, Esme have lent over £46 million to UK
businesses, and continue to reinforce their leadership position in the
alternative lending market space. They do this by keeping their focus on
the customer, through their digital lending solution - offering finance
to SME’s in times that just two years ago were unheard of in the
business lending sector.
In response to Esme’s success Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer
Veronika Lovett says; “When we launched Esme, myself and co-founders
Richard Kerton and Lucy Hasson felt passionately, as an SME ourselves,
that fellow SME’s should have straightforward access to getting quick
loans in order to drive their businesses forward.”
