Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GrubHub, Pizza Hut troubles dent Yum profits; shares fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:12am EDT
A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) logo is pictured on a sign in North Miami Beach

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc missed third-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday, hit by a write down in the value of its investment in delivery company GrubHub and unrelenting troubles at its Pizza Hut chain.

Shares of Yum fell 5% before the bell, after the Louisville, Kentucky-based company also reported same-store sales below Wall Street estimates.

Restaurants are aggressively investing in technology and convenience to pull in more diners who enjoy a multitude of options in terms of ordering, delivery and even preparing food at home with ready-to-cook items.

To keep up with the changing trend, Yum bought a stake in GrubHub last year, hoping to boost sales at its KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in the United States.

GrubHub executives blamed 'promiscuous' diners for slowing growth earlier this week, as customers opted to choose from a growing pool of rival providers to get better deals.

The same problems are hurting growth at Pizza Hut, which has been struggling to improve performance as it faces competition from rival pizzeria Domino's Pizza.

Same-store sales at Pizza Hut were flat in the reported quarter, compared with the growth of 1.46% forecast by analysts. KFC same-store sales rose 3%, also missing expectations.

"They've (Pizza Hut) done a lot of marketing, they've launched a lot of value-priced items... it still doesn't seem to be working," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said.

"That was one of the big bull pieces to the story, the big Pizza Hut turnaround... it seems to be falling kind of flat."

Taco Bell, the company's Mexican-inspired chain, was a bright spot, with sales at established restaurants rising 4%, compared with the estimated growth of 3.5%.

Yum earned 80 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, 14 cents lower than Wall Street expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It recorded a pre-tax investment expense of $60 million (£47 million) related to the change in fair value of its investment in GrubHub, which resulted in a 15-cent impact on earnings.

Net income fell about 44% to $255 million.

Sales from restaurants open over an year also missed expectations, growing 3% in the third quarter, below the estimate of 3.3% rise.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks treated in this article : Grubhub Inc., Yum Brands
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. -43.30% 34.35 Delayed Quote.-56.89%
YUM BRANDS 0.19% 99.68 Delayed Quote.19.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:49aEXPLAINER : What is driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot merger talks?
RE
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
09:47aUK union seeks meeting with Peugeot over potential Fiat tie-up fears
RE
09:47aUK personal insolvency rate rises to eight-year high
RE
09:46aIn U.S.-China talks, Beijing's refusal to order farm buys becomes pain point
RE
09:45aSouth Africa Downgrades Growth Forecast as Eskom Weighs on Finances
DJ
09:38aFormer Exxon chief Rex Tillerson testifies in climate change fraud trial
RE
09:37aBeijing's backing could tip scales in race for blockchain supremacy, industry figures say
RE
09:37aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : SBP releases its Annual Performance Review for Financial Year 2018-19 (30-10-2019
PU
09:36aWall Street opens higher as focus shifts to Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over potential $50 billion tie-up
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
3Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Cuts 2019 Delivery Target; 3Q Profit Edged Up
5BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group