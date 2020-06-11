Log in
Grubhub Investors: Portnoy Law Firm Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Grubhub, Inc. Fair to Shareholders

06/11/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Click here to contact the Portnoy Law Firm and participate in the action.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into whether the sale of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is fair to Grubhub shareholders. The Portnoy Law Firm may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Grubhub shareholders will receive American depositary receipts ("ADRs") representing 0.6710 Just Eat Takeaway.com ordinary shares for each Grubhub share. The investigation concerns whether Grubhub and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Grubhub shareholders; (2) determine whether Just Eat is underpaying for Grubhub; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Grubhub shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors from around the world and specializes in securities class actions and shareholder rights litigation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
