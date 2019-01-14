Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico and Aeroflot connect to Mexico and Russia

AEROMEXICO AND AEROFLOT TO CONNECT

MEXICO AND RUSSIA

● The airlines entered into a codeshare agreement to offer Aeromexico customers the possibility of connecting to Moscow via Amsterdam, London, Madrid, and Paris

● Codeshare passengers also enjoy access to the benefits offered by the airline's frequent flyer programs and SkyPriority, as well as to both airline's premium airport lounges.

Mexico City, January 14, 2019 - As of today, customers traveling from Mexico and Moscow will be able to connect by air more easily, thanks to the new codeshare agreement signed by Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline and the Russian airline Aeroflot.

Customers from Mexico will be able to travel to the Russian capital via one of the points that Aeromexico serves in Europe, including Amsterdam, London, Madrid, and Paris.

Aeromexico and Aeroflot have been strong partners for several years thanks to the SkyTeam alliance to which both airlines belong. Consequently, this codeshare also includes the benefits offered by both airlines' frequent flyer programs featuring mileage accrual and redemption to reward customer loyalty. Each time a frequent flyer member travels on one of these codeshare flights, they will earn miles that they can later exchange for tickets for travel on SkyTeam airlines.

This new codeshare agreement also offers customers access to the exclusive priority services offered by SkyPriority in airports, such as priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling, and priority lanes at ticket offices, transfer desks, and security and immigration controls to ensure a seamless travel experience.

Another advantage included in this codeshare is the reciprocal use of the airline's premium airport lounges, providing customers from both airlines the convenience of these spaces so they can catch up with work or just relax in comfort before departure.

Aeromexico thus reinforces its commitment to continue expanding travel possibilities for its customers through partnerships with major airlines worldwide to ensure that they are able to travel further each day.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide commercial aviation services and promote passenger loyalty programs in Mexico. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, operates more than 600 scheduled passenger flights per day, with service to 43 destinations in Mexico and 46 international destinations from Mexico, including 18 in the United States, 11 in Central America and the Caribbean, seven in South America, four in Europe, three in Canada, and three in Asia.

The Grupo Aeromexico fleet of 133 aircraft includes Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX 737 airliners and ten B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which is celebrating its 19th anniversary this year, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to more than 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel options with its partners Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, El Al, GOL Linhas Aereas, Jet Airways, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Peru, and in Central America. www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.com

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 152 destinations in 55 countries.

Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance. Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/