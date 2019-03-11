Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico informs about B 737 MAX 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

AEROMEXICO INFORMS

Mexico City, March 11, 2019.- ​Aeromexico is deeply saddened by the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 accident. We would like to extend our sympathies to all the families and friends of the victims of this tragic event and to all the Ethiopian Airlines team.

Aeromexico has been in constant communication with the manufacturer and the corresponding aeronautical authorities, therefore communicates to its customers that it has confidence in operating the 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. These aircraft are in perfect conditions and in compliance with their maintenance programs.

The airline will promptly follow the investigation and recommendations of the manufacturer and the aeronautical authorities.

For Aeromexico, safety is the top priority and will continue to work under the highest international standards.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 18:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pData Security Startup TrueVault Wins 2019 InfoSec Award and 2019 Info Security Product Guide's Global Excellence Award
GL
02:47pBoeing shares, vanguard of the Dow, crushed after second 737 MAX crash
RE
02:45pBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
02:45pFORD MOTOR : DescrptionStatement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02:45pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:45pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : USPh to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PU
02:44pCHINA MOBILE : Jefferies lift YOFC to HK$39.16
AQ
02:44pBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : BJ Capital Land year net down 9% to RMB1.92 billion
AQ
02:43pGTX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of GTx, Inc. - GTXI
PR
02:43pPrize-winning author, 21 U.N. workers among dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data center push
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
4ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.