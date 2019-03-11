Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico informs about B 737 MAX 8

AEROMEXICO INFORMS

Mexico City, March 11, 2019.- ​Aeromexico is deeply saddened by the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 accident. We would like to extend our sympathies to all the families and friends of the victims of this tragic event and to all the Ethiopian Airlines team.

Aeromexico has been in constant communication with the manufacturer and the corresponding aeronautical authorities, therefore communicates to its customers that it has confidence in operating the 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. These aircraft are in perfect conditions and in compliance with their maintenance programs.

The airline will promptly follow the investigation and recommendations of the manufacturer and the aeronautical authorities.

For Aeromexico, safety is the top priority and will continue to work under the highest international standards.