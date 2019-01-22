Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico launches new on board menus

AEROMEXICO LAUNCHES NEW ON BOARD MENUS

 Aeromexico reinvents the onboard dining experience with new menu offerings for international destinations and selected domestic flights.

 The Top Chefs at Gate Gourmet International are the creative minds behind these new menus.

Mexico City, January 7, 2019. Since December, Aeromexico customers on all international and select domestic flights in Clase Premier (Aeromexico's Business Class) departing from Mexico City have been treated to new flavors certain to tempt even the most discerning palate, thanks to the Top Chefs at Gate Gourmet International, featuring culinary masters Christian Hallowell, Gottfried Menge, and Dennis Purchet.

With these updated menus, Aeromexico seeks to offer its customers the essence of high cuisine, dishing out both familiar favorites and light and healthy food choices. The new dining experience features seasonally-rotating menus with different options for Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall.

Highlights offered in Clase Premier:

● A fourth meal choice served on long-haul flights to Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Sao Paulo.

● A sweet option for breakfast.

● Artisan handmade pasta and stone oven baked bread to the United Stated, Canada and Latin America.

● Meat, fish, and poultry cooked sous-vide to bring food to a perfect cooked temperature, infusing extra flavor with just the right texture.

Passengers flying in Economy class to Latin America (Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Medellin, Lima, Santiago, Quito and Panama), Europe (Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam and London), and some selected routes to the United States and Canada, can enjoy this new selection of delicious meal options. Clase Premier menus on flights to Europe are designed by the prestigious Mexican chef Elena Reygadas.

With these redesigned menus, Aeromexico reinforces its commitment to continue renewing its customer services to ensure an enhanced onboard experience.

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features 89 cities on three continents; including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 18 in Latin America, 4 in Europe, 3 in Canada and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 125 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 672 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EL AL, GOL Linhas Aéreas, Jet Airways and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, India, Israel or Peru.www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com