Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico launches new on board menus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:44pm EST

AEROMEXICO LAUNCHES NEW ON BOARD MENUS

  • Aeromexico reinvents the onboard dining experience with new menu offerings for international destinations and selected domestic flights.

  • The Top Chefs at Gate Gourmet International are the creative minds behind these new menus.

Mexico City, January 7, 2019. Since December, Aeromexico customers on all international and select domestic flights in Clase Premier (Aeromexico's Business Class) departing from Mexico City have been treated to new flavors certain to tempt even the most discerning palate, thanks to the Top Chefs at Gate Gourmet International, featuring culinary masters Christian Hallowell, Gottfried Menge, and Dennis Purchet.

With these updated menus, Aeromexico seeks to offer its customers the essence of high cuisine, dishing out both familiar favorites and light and healthy food choices. The new dining experience features seasonally-rotating menus with different options for Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall.

Highlights offered in Clase Premier:

  • A fourth meal choice served on long-haul flights to Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Sao Paulo.

  • A sweet option for breakfast.

  • Artisan handmade pasta and stone oven baked bread to the United Stated, Canada and Latin America.

  • Meat, fish, and poultry cooked sous-vide to bring food to a perfect cooked temperature, infusing extra flavor with just the right texture.

Passengers flying in Economy class to Latin America (Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Medellin, Lima, Santiago, Quito and Panama), Europe (Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam and London), and some selected routes to the United States and Canada, can enjoy this new selection of delicious meal options. Clase Premier menus on flights to Europe are designed by the prestigious Mexican chef Elena Reygadas.

With these redesigned menus, Aeromexico reinforces its commitment to continue renewing its customer services to ensure an enhanced onboard experience.

oo00oo

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features 89 cities on three continents; including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 18 in Latin America, 4 in Europe, 3 in Canada and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 125 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 672 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EL AL, GOL Linhas Aéreas, Jet Airways and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, India, Israel or Peru.www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 00:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13pTrump won't soften hardline on China to make trade deal-advisers
RE
08:10pAPHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
RE
08:09pTrump won't soften hardline on China to make deal - advisers
RE
08:07pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Newark operations resume after drone reports halt arrivals
AQ
08:07pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Pay $269 Million on Claims It Overcharged Federal Programs
DJ
08:06pPLUTOS SAMA HOLDINGS, INC. : Newest Acquisition, Vapiano, Pays It Forward to TSA Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown
BU
08:05pFACEBOOK : Leasing New Office Space From Kylli in California -- Update
DJ
08:05pCIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger and Decision Not to Hold 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in March 2019
BU
08:04pNEXTDC : partners with Microsoft to bring ExpressRoute to Perth
PU
07:59pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Supports the Republic of Seychelles with the World's First Sovereign Blue Bond
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : ADVENTURE FOUNDATION (TSAF) ANNOUNCES WINTER EXPEDITION TO MOUNT KANGRI
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits
3TARGET CORPORATION : TARGET : Share the Love (And Save Sweet Time & Money) This Valentine's Day at Target
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Altho..
5NICKEL ONE RESOURCES INC : NICKEL ONE RESOURCES INC :. Announces Proposed Share Consolidation and Provides Cor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.