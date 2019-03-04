Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico now offers free messaging on board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 12:40pm EST

AEROMEXICO NOW OFFERS FREE MESSAGING ON BOARD

  • The company becomes the first Mexican carrier providing this service.

  • Allows users to send or receive text messages through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage for free.

Mexico City, March 4, 2019.- Aeromexico knows the importance of staying fully connected with the people who matters. Therefore, the company becomes the first Mexican carrier offering innovative Free Messaging service, which allows to send and receive text messages on board through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage.

Through Free Messaging, Aeromexico seeks to leverage the many advantages of providing Wi-Fi on board its aircraft, available on 29 of the airline's Boeing 737-800 airplanes and all of its Boeing 737 MAX, completely free of charge.

To enjoy this service on each trip, users only have to connect to the on-board internet network and select the free messaging package.

This way, customers can keep track of their most important work tasks or simply lighten up their travel time by chatting with friends.

Once again, Aeromexico stands out as an innovative and trend-setter airline in Mexico, making significant investments to offer customers the most advanced technology before and during the flight, in order to providing a more pleasant travel experience and becoming their number one choice.

Look up the B-737 airplanes with this option at https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/flying-with-us/on-board-experience/in-flight- entertainment

oo00oo

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide commercial aviation services and promote passenger loyalty programs in Mexico. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, operates more than 600 scheduled passenger flights per day, with service to 43 destinations in Mexico and 50 international destinations from Mexico, including 18 in the United States, 11 in Central America and the Caribbean, nine in South America, four in Europe, four in Canada, and three in Asia.

The Grupo Aeromexico fleet of 130 airplanes includes Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX 737 airliners and ten B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which is celebrating its 19th anniversary this year, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to more than 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel

options with its partners Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, El Al, GOL Linhas Aereas, Japan Airlines, Jet Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and WestJet with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Peru, and in Central America. www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.com

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 17:39:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pSMART PARKING : for people of determination in Sharjah
AQ
01:23pMANCHESTER UNITED : Giggs backs Solskjaer to stay on at Manchester United
AQ
01:22pINTERXION : Batelco partners with Interxion for Marseille POP
AQ
01:22pARTS WAY MANUFACTURING CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:22pCredit Default Swap Market Indicates a Greater Than 80% Probability of Default by Neiman Marcus Within 5 Years, According to Recent Bloomberg Estimates, Marble Ridge Reports
PR
01:21pBARRICK GOLD : Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada JV
RE
01:20pJUDGMENT CALL : Why GE Is Experimenting With ‘Humble AI'
PU
01:20pNETFLIX : 'Laugh-In' star Lily Tomlin to take part in Netflix tribute
AQ
01:20pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : European Exchange Leads in Transmission Repair for All Top Models
AQ
01:20pAPWG REPORT : Phishers Shift Efforts to Attack SaaS and Webmail Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
4World shares tick higher on U.S.-China trade deal optimism
5AVIVA : AVIVA : eyeing strategy change, picks Tulloch as CEO

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.