Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico now offers free messaging on board

AEROMEXICO NOW OFFERS FREE MESSAGING ON BOARD

● The company becomes the first Mexican carrier providing this service.

● Allows users to send or receive text messages through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage for free.

Mexico City, March 4, 2019.- Aeromexico knows the importance of staying fully connected with the people who matters. Therefore, the company becomes the first Mexican carrier offering innovative Free Messaging service, which allows to send and receive text messages on board through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage.

Through Free Messaging, Aeromexico seeks to leverage the many advantages of providing Wi-Fi on board its aircraft, available on 29 of the airline's Boeing 737-800 airplanes and all of its Boeing 737 MAX, completely free of charge.

To enjoy this service on each trip, users only have to connect to the on-board internet network and select the free messaging package.

This way, customers can keep track of their most important work tasks or simply lighten up their travel time by chatting with friends.

Once again, Aeromexico stands out as an innovative and trend-setter airline in Mexico, making significant investments to offer customers the most advanced technology before and during the flight, in order to providing a more pleasant travel experience and becoming their number one choice.

Look up the B-737 airplanes with this option at https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/flying-with-us/on-board-experience/in-flight- entertainment

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide commercial aviation services and promote passenger loyalty programs in Mexico. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, operates more than 600 scheduled passenger flights per day, with service to 43 destinations in Mexico and 50 international destinations from Mexico, including 18 in the United States, 11 in Central America and the Caribbean, nine in South America, four in Europe, four in Canada, and three in Asia.

The Grupo Aeromexico fleet of 130 airplanes includes Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX 737 airliners and ten B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which is celebrating its 19th anniversary this year, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to more than 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel

options with its partners Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, El Al, GOL Linhas Aereas, Japan Airlines, Jet Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and WestJet with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Peru, and in Central America. www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.com