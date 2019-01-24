Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico to launch flights between Mexico City and Barcelona

AEROMEXICO TO LAUNCH FLIGHTS BETWEEN

MEXICO CITY AND BARCELONA

● Aeromexico inaugurates the Mexico City-Barcelona route with three direct flights per week.

● The airline also plans to add flights to its Madrid and Paris routes.

Mexico City, January 24, 2019. - Aeromexico announced the launch of direct flights between Mexico City and Barcelona at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) in Madrid, Spain. The airline will start to operate the new route on June 15, 2019, with three weekly flights operated with its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

Aeromexico also plans to add new service to the Barajas airport in Madrid and to the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, for up to 18 direct flights to Madrid per week, and 11 weekly flights to Paris, representing a 22% growth.

These new flights are added in response to high customer demand and preference. In 2018 alone, the number of passengers flying to Madrid was up 17% over the previous year, with a 10% increase to Paris.

Anko van der Werff, Chief Commercial Officer & EVP at Aeromexico, said: "At Aeromexico, we are very happy to be the only airline in Mexico to have a presence in Europe. Furthermore, our increased offer will provide our European customers with more options to connect to 43 destinations in Mexico and 18 cities in Latin America."

"Barcelona is Aeromexico's fifth destination in Europe, strengthening our presence on the continent and making us the only Mexican airline to offer this route," van der Werff added.

Aeromexico flights to its four European destinations, including Amsterdam, London, Madrid, and Paris, are operated with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners with 243 passenger seats, including 32 in Clase Premier, the Aeromexico Business Class Cabin, and its Boeing 787-9 model with 274 seats, including 36 in Clase Premier. The Dreamliner is considered among the most modern aircraft in the world.

In 2018, Aeromexico carried nearly 22 million passengers to its 90 domestic and international destinations, representing a 5.9% growth over 2017.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide commercial aviation services and promote passenger loyalty programs in Mexico. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, operates more than 600 scheduled passenger flights per day, with service to 43 destinations in Mexico and 47 international destinations from Mexico, including 18 in the United States, 11 in Central America and the Caribbean, seven in South America, four in Europe, four in Canada, and three in Asia.

The Grupo Aeromexico fleet of 125 airplanes includes Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX 737 airliners and ten B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which is celebrating its 19th anniversary this year, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to more than 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel options with its partners Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, El Al, GOL Linhas Aereas, Japan Airlines, Jet Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and WestJet with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Peru, and in Central America. www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.com