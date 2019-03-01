Log in
Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico will Attend “2019 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference”

03/01/2019 | 06:39pm EST

International Events and Conferences

Mexico City, Mexico, March 1st, 2019.

Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) will participate and present in:

  • "2019 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference" organized by J.P. Morgan from March 5th - March 7th in New York City, United States.

Our Investor Relations presentation will be available at the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 90 cities on three continents, including 43 destinations in Mexico, 22 in the United States, 20 in Latin America, 3 in Canada, 5 in Europe, and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 130 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.comhttp://disfrutaam.tumblr.com/

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 23:38:02 UTC
