Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico will Attend “XXIII Santander Annual Latin America Conference”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 08:29pm EST

International Events and Conferences

Mexico City, Mexico, January 15th, 2019

Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) will attend the following event:

  • "XXIII Santander Annual Latin America Conference" organized by Santander from January 16th - January 18th in Cancun, Mexico.

Our Investor Relations presentation will be available at the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 90 cities on three continents, including 44 destinations in Mexico, 21 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, 3 in Canada, 4 in Europe, and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 130 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.comhttp://disfrutaam.tumblr.com/

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 01:28:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14pJANUARY 15, 2019 : Benton Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ...
PU
09:10pDIAMOND BANK : CBN, SEC grant Access, Diamond Bank approval to merge
AQ
09:09pRALPH LAUREN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09:09pAPPLE : DuckDuckGo's location searches are now powered by Apple Maps
AQ
09:06pMortgage rates for first-time homebuyers decline in Shanghai
AQ
09:05pOil prices dip on signs of economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts provide support
RE
09:05pFUJITSU : and EXest Use AI to Assist Tourists Visiting Japan
AQ
09:04pOil prices dip on signs of economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts provide support
RE
09:04pVerizon deepens ties with Apple, offers free Apple Music to some U.S. customers
RE
09:04pUS brick-and-mortar retailers need innovation and change to calm investors’ jitters
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
3AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
5SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.