Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Aeromexico will Attend “XXIII Santander Annual Latin America Conference”

International Events and Conferences

Mexico City, Mexico, January 15th, 2019

Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) will attend the following event:

• "XXIII Santander Annual Latin America Conference" organized by Santander from January 16th - January 18th in Cancun, Mexico.

•

Our Investor Relations presentation will be available at the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 90 cities on three continents, including 44 destinations in Mexico, 21 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, 3 in Canada, 4 in Europe, and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 130 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.comhttp://disfrutaam.tumblr.com/