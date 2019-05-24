Log in
Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Delta and Aeromexico celebrate successful second year of joint cooperation agreement

05/24/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

2nd

year

of the Delta - Aeromexico

Joint Cooperation Agreement

We have improved our on

improvement

More than

19%in baggage

time performance

1,100

ights

11.3%

transborder

thanks to the synergies

handling

per week

leveraged by the

year-over-year

JCAMexico

Operations

Center in

We operate within

the same terminal at

of which

12

10 are ranked

airports

among the largest

hubs in the world:

United States:

Mexico:

Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Mexico City,

Minneapolis, New York,

and Monterrey

Seattle and Salt Lake City

14.4

May 2017 to

millionPAX

carried from

April 2019

doubling the number of passengers carried

in the transborder market in year 2

Both airlines have sponsored and supported a variety of events promoting diversity, inclusion, sports, and artistic and cultural activities through corporate social responsibility actions. Some of the most relevant sponsorships include:

The Mexican National

Mexican Red Cross

Latin Grammy

Soccer Team Sponsorship

Race 2017 Edition

Acoustic Sessions

The Frida Kahlo exhibition

Cleantech Challenge

Teletón

at the Brooklyn Museum in New York

Seamless Travel Experience

Branded Fares

Sale of ancillaries and complementary services on both airlines

(seat selections, luggage)*

* Thanks to the SkyTeam Digital Spine platform, which both airlines can access from their individual reservation systems

In-Flight Meals

*On selected routes only

Free Messaging

In-FlightWi-Fi

Loyalty Programs:

Elite & Elite Plus members can enjoy upgrades and pre-selecttheir seats free of charge, as well as reciprocal redemption in both airlines

Sales:

Cargo:

+

Joint sales teams

allow us to provide

800tons

personalized services to

transported

our corporate

between both

airlines

clients

in 2018

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 19:22:05 UTC
