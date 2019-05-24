|
Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Delta and Aeromexico celebrate successful second year of joint cooperation agreement
05/24/2019 | 03:23pm EDT
2nd
year
of the Delta - Aeromexico
Joint Cooperation Agreement
We have improved our on
improvement
More than
19%in baggage
time performance
1,100
ights
11.3%
transborder
thanks to the synergies
handling
per week
leveraged by the
year-over-year
JCAMexico
Operations
Center in
We operate within
the same terminal at
of which
12
10 are ranked
airports
among the largest
hubs in the world:
United States:
Mexico:
Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Mexico City,
Minneapolis, New York,
and Monterrey
Seattle and Salt Lake City
14.4
May 2017 to
millionPAX
carried from
April 2019
doubling the number of passengers carried
in the transborder market in year 2
Both airlines have sponsored and supported a variety of events promoting diversity, inclusion, sports, and artistic and cultural activities through corporate social responsibility actions. Some of the most relevant sponsorships include:
The Mexican National
Mexican Red Cross
Latin Grammy
Soccer Team Sponsorship
Race 2017 Edition
Acoustic Sessions
The Frida Kahlo exhibition
Cleantech Challenge
Teletón
at the Brooklyn Museum in New York
Seamless Travel Experience
Branded Fares
Sale of ancillaries and complementary services on both airlines
(seat selections, luggage)*
* Thanks to the SkyTeam Digital Spine platform, which both airlines can access from their individual reservation systems
In-Flight Meals
*On selected routes only
Free Messaging
In-FlightWi-Fi
Elite & Elite Plus members can enjoy upgrades and pre-selecttheir seats free of charge, as well as reciprocal redemption in both airlines
Sales:
Cargo:
+
Joint sales teams
|
allow us to provide
800tons
personalized services to
transported
our corporate
between both
airlines
clients
in 2018
Disclaimer
Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 19:22:05 UTC
