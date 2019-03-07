Log in
Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Operating Statistics February 2019

03/07/2019 | 10:23am EST

Aeromexico Reports February 2019 Traffic Results

Mexico City, March 7th, 2019 - Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported February 2019 operational results.

  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 546 thousand passengers in February; a 2.5% year-on-year decrease. International passenger numbers decreased by 0.4%, while domestic passenger numbers decreased by 3.7%.

  • Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) was flat year-on-year. Aeromexico's capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), decreased by 2.5% year-on-year.

  • Aeromexico's February load factor was 80.7%, a 2.0 p.p. increase versus February 2018.

2019

RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)

Domestic

854

906

International

2,259

2,208

Total

3,113

3,114

ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)

Domestic

1,110

1,109

International

2,747

2,846

Total

3,857

3,955

Load Factor (itinerary, %)

Domestic

76.9

81.7

International

82.2

77.6

Total

80.7

78.8

Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)

Domestic

980

1,018

International

566

568

Total

1,546

1,586

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

February

2018

Var

2019

2018

Var

-5.7%

1,810

1,912

-5.3%

2.3%

4,906

4,860

0.9%

0.0%

6,716

6,772

-0.8%

0.1%

2,354

2,339

0.7%

-3.5%

5,907

6,158

-4.1%

-2.5%

8,261

8,496

-2.8%

p.p.

p.p.

-4.8

76.9

81.8

-4.9

4.6

83.1

78.9

4.1

2.0

81.3

79.7

1.6

-3.7%

2,053

2,122

-3.3%

-0.4%

1,245

1,271

-2.0%

-2.5%

3,297

3,393

-2.8%

YTD February

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

  • "RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

  • "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether or not the seat is used.

  • "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric takes into account the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

  • "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

  • Grupo Aeromexico´s investor presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 90 cities on three continents, including 43 destinations in Mexico, 22 in the United States, 20 in Latin America, 3 in Canada, 5 in Europe, and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 126 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.comhttp://disfrutaam.tumblr.com/

2

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 15:22:02 UTC
