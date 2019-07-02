Log in
Grupo Aeromexico de CV : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/02/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

Grupo Aeromexico Announces Second Quarter 2019

Earnings Conference Call

Mexico City, Mexico, July 2nd, 2019 - Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico") (BMV: AEROMEX), Mexico's global airline, will hold its Second Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on:

Wednesday July 17th, 2019

12.00 PM ET

(11:00 AM Mexico City Time & Central Time)

Andrés Conesa Labastida, Chief Executive Officer and Ricardo Sánchez Baker, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and review Grupo Aeromexico's Second Quarter 2019 financial and operational results, followed by a question and answer session. Second quarter results will be released on July 16th, 2019 after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free US

+1 877-407-9124

Toll International

+1 201-689-8584

Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The conference call will be available for replay until August 17th, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET, by calling:

Toll Free US

+1 877-481-4010

Toll International

+1 919-882-2331

Replay Conference ID Number: 49540

The conference call replay can also be accessed via Grupo Aeromexico's Investor Relations website: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Investor Relations Office

Tel: +52 (55) 9132 4257 aminvestorrelations@aeromexico.com

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 90 cities on three continents, including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 20 in Latin America, 4 in Canada, 5 in Europe, and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 127 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 Boeing 737 MAX jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.com

http://disfrutaam.tumblr.com/

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:22:09 UTC
