Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 8.1% for the Month of August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of August 2019, compared to traffic figures for August 2018.

During August 2019, total terminal passengers increased by 8.1% at the Company’s 13 airports, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 8.6%, while international passenger traffic increased by 7.4%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

AirportAug-18Aug-19% VarJan-Aug 18Jan-Aug 19% Var
Guadalajara896.9890.4-0.7%6,810.56,929.51.7%
Tijuana*479.6527.810.1%3,693.93,960.17.2%
Los Cabos159.6201.326.1%1,133.71,304.115.0%
Puerto Vallarta161.5191.418.5%1,092.61,226.912.3%
Montego Bay1.00.8-19.1%6.06.11.5%
Guanajuato143.1176.923.6%1,055.61,355.528.4%
Hermosillo135.3148.79.9%1,118.71,174.04.9%
Mexicali92.4101.19.4%739.0780.95.7%
La Paz82.595.816.2%612.1668.29.2%
Morelia26.138.347.0%231.0306.132.5%
Aguascalientes56.953.7-5.6%451.8414.9-8.2%
Los Mochis27.331.515.2%223.5254.113.7%
Manzanillo8.57.4-11.9%65.364.3-1.4%
Total2,270.82,465.28.6%17,233.718,444.77.0%



AirportAug-18Aug-19% VarJan-Aug 18Jan-Aug 19% Var
Guadalajara355.2390.910.1%2,744.42,916.76.3%
Tijuana*187.1244.330.6%1,486.81,931.729.9%
Los Cabos264.5260.5-1.5%2,543.22,596.02.1%
Puerto Vallarta158.8155.4-2.2%2,283.72,321.31.6%
Montego Bay392.5400.62.1%3,145.33,359.16.8%
Guanajuato59.161.33.8%473.3480.61.6%
Hermosillo5.05.510.6%46.446.4-0.1%
Mexicali0.40.640.5%3.74.518.9%
La Paz0.80.917.1%7.58.614.1%
Morelia30.136.320.7%245.2284.316.0%
Aguascalientes17.221.826.9%129.1145.712.8%
Los Mochis0.60.68.3%4.44.89.9%
Manzanillo2.02.842.8%57.358.82.6%
Total1,473.21,581.67.4%13,170.414,158.47.5%

 


Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

AirportAug-18Aug-19% VarJan-Aug 18Jan-Aug 19% Var
Guadalajara1,252.21,281.32.3%9,554.89,846.23.0%
Tijuana*666.6772.115.8%5,180.85,891.813.7%
Los Cabos424.2461.98.9%3,676.93,900.16.1%
Puerto Vallarta320.4346.88.2%3,376.33,548.25.1%
Montego Bay393.5401.42.0%3,151.23,365.26.8%
Guanajuato202.2238.217.8%1,528.91,836.120.1%
Hermosillo140.3154.29.9%1,165.11,220.34.7%
Mexicali92.8101.79.5%742.8785.35.7%
La Paz83.396.816.2%619.6676.89.2%
Morelia56.174.632.9%476.2590.524.0%
Aguascalientes74.175.51.9%580.9560.5-3.5%
Los Mochis27.932.115.1%227.9258.913.6%
Manzanillo10.410.3-1.5%122.6123.20.5%
Total3,744.04,046.98.1%30,404.132,603.17.2%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users:

AirportAug-18Aug-19%VarJan-Aug 18Jan-Aug 19%Var
Tijuana180.8240.332.9%1,433.91,900.132.5%

 

Highlights for the Period:

  • Seats and Load Factors:  In August 2019, GAP registered a 5.4% increase in the number of seats available compared to August 2018; while load factor for the month increased by 200 basis points, from 81.5% in August 2018 to 83.5% in August 2019.
     
  • New Routes
    • Guadalajara to San Salvador: Volaris

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis.  In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”.  In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. Subject to certain conditions precedent, GAP expects to take control of the operation of the Kingston airport in the last quarter of 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts: 
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial and Administrative Officersvillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Alejandra Soto, IR and Financial Planning Managerasoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relationsgmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +523338801100 ext.20294
Maria Barona, i-advize Corporate Communicationsmbarona@i-advize.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Consumption of natural gas increases 3.3% in August
PU
07:12pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : Dixie Botanicals® Expands CBD Gummies to Include New Mango Flavor
PU
07:12pVIVA ENERGY : announces the Geelong Refinery Club Legend Awards winners
PU
07:12pSTOCKLAND : Continues On-Market Buy-back (incl Appendix 3D)
PU
07:10pOMA reports a 7.4% increase in August 2019 passenger traffic
GL
07:10pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Awards $3 Million to University of Maryland
PR
07:08pBig investment banks have worst start to year since 2006
RE
07:08pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics
BU
07:07pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Legendary Edition Arrives October 15
PU
07:05pBANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : to Present at the Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Le..
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CHAI NELSON
5INTERTEK GROUP : INTERTEK : Appointed by North Sea Wind Power Hub Consortium to Support Pioneering Wind Energy..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group