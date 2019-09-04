Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 8.1% for the Month of August

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of August 2019, compared to traffic figures for August 2018.



During August 2019, total terminal passengers increased by 8.1% at the Company’s 13 airports, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 8.6%, while international passenger traffic increased by 7.4%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Aug-18 Aug-19 % Var Jan-Aug 18 Jan-Aug 19 % Var Guadalajara 896.9 890.4 -0.7% 6,810.5 6,929.5 1.7% Tijuana* 479.6 527.8 10.1% 3,693.9 3,960.1 7.2% Los Cabos 159.6 201.3 26.1% 1,133.7 1,304.1 15.0% Puerto Vallarta 161.5 191.4 18.5% 1,092.6 1,226.9 12.3% Montego Bay 1.0 0.8 -19.1% 6.0 6.1 1.5% Guanajuato 143.1 176.9 23.6% 1,055.6 1,355.5 28.4% Hermosillo 135.3 148.7 9.9% 1,118.7 1,174.0 4.9% Mexicali 92.4 101.1 9.4% 739.0 780.9 5.7% La Paz 82.5 95.8 16.2% 612.1 668.2 9.2% Morelia 26.1 38.3 47.0% 231.0 306.1 32.5% Aguascalientes 56.9 53.7 -5.6% 451.8 414.9 -8.2% Los Mochis 27.3 31.5 15.2% 223.5 254.1 13.7% Manzanillo 8.5 7.4 -11.9% 65.3 64.3 -1.4% Total 2,270.8 2,465.2 8.6% 17,233.7 18,444.7 7.0%









Airport Aug-18 Aug-19 % Var Jan-Aug 18 Jan-Aug 19 % Var Guadalajara 355.2 390.9 10.1% 2,744.4 2,916.7 6.3% Tijuana* 187.1 244.3 30.6% 1,486.8 1,931.7 29.9% Los Cabos 264.5 260.5 -1.5% 2,543.2 2,596.0 2.1% Puerto Vallarta 158.8 155.4 -2.2% 2,283.7 2,321.3 1.6% Montego Bay 392.5 400.6 2.1% 3,145.3 3,359.1 6.8% Guanajuato 59.1 61.3 3.8% 473.3 480.6 1.6% Hermosillo 5.0 5.5 10.6% 46.4 46.4 -0.1% Mexicali 0.4 0.6 40.5% 3.7 4.5 18.9% La Paz 0.8 0.9 17.1% 7.5 8.6 14.1% Morelia 30.1 36.3 20.7% 245.2 284.3 16.0% Aguascalientes 17.2 21.8 26.9% 129.1 145.7 12.8% Los Mochis 0.6 0.6 8.3% 4.4 4.8 9.9% Manzanillo 2.0 2.8 42.8% 57.3 58.8 2.6% Total 1,473.2 1,581.6 7.4% 13,170.4 14,158.4 7.5%









Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Aug-18 Aug-19 % Var Jan-Aug 18 Jan-Aug 19 % Var Guadalajara 1,252.2 1,281.3 2.3% 9,554.8 9,846.2 3.0% Tijuana* 666.6 772.1 15.8% 5,180.8 5,891.8 13.7% Los Cabos 424.2 461.9 8.9% 3,676.9 3,900.1 6.1% Puerto Vallarta 320.4 346.8 8.2% 3,376.3 3,548.2 5.1% Montego Bay 393.5 401.4 2.0% 3,151.2 3,365.2 6.8% Guanajuato 202.2 238.2 17.8% 1,528.9 1,836.1 20.1% Hermosillo 140.3 154.2 9.9% 1,165.1 1,220.3 4.7% Mexicali 92.8 101.7 9.5% 742.8 785.3 5.7% La Paz 83.3 96.8 16.2% 619.6 676.8 9.2% Morelia 56.1 74.6 32.9% 476.2 590.5 24.0% Aguascalientes 74.1 75.5 1.9% 580.9 560.5 -3.5% Los Mochis 27.9 32.1 15.1% 227.9 258.9 13.6% Manzanillo 10.4 10.3 -1.5% 122.6 123.2 0.5% Total 3,744.0 4,046.9 8.1% 30,404.1 32,603.1 7.2%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users:

Airport Aug-18 Aug-19 %Var Jan-Aug 18 Jan-Aug 19 %Var Tijuana 180.8 240.3 32.9% 1,433.9 1,900.1 32.5%





Highlights for the Period:

Seats and Load Factors: In August 2019, GAP registered a 5.4% increase in the number of seats available compared to August 2018; while load factor for the month increased by 200 basis points, from 81.5% in August 2018 to 83.5% in August 2019.



New Routes Guadalajara to San Salvador: Volaris



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. Subject to certain conditions precedent, GAP expects to take control of the operation of the Kingston airport in the last quarter of 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.