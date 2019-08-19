Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Dividend Payment

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces that on August 29, 2019, the Company will pay the first portion of the dividend approved at the Annual General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 23, 2019, in accordance with the following:



“V. APPROVAL of the allocation from the account for net income pending allocation, of an amount equal to Ps. 4,737,835,452.00 (FOUR BILLION, SEVEN HUNDRED AND THIRTY-SEVEN MILLION, EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTY-FIVE THOUSAND, AND FOUR HUNDRED AND FIFTY-TWO PESOS 00/100 M.N.), for declaring a dividend equal to Ps. 8.42 (EIGHT PESOS AND FORTY TWO CENTS) per share, to be distributed to each share outstanding as of the payment date, excluding any shares repurchased by the Company as of each payment date in accordance with Article 56 of the Mexican Securities Market Law; any remaining amounts of net income pending of allocation after the payment of such dividend will remain in the account for net income pending of allocation. The dividend will be paid in the following manner:



i) Ps. 4.21 (FOUR PESOS 21/100 M.N.) per share as of the payment date, to be distributed prior to August 31, 2019; and

ii) Ps. 4.21 (FOUR PESOS 21/100 M.N.) per share as of the payment date, to be distributed prior to December 31, 2019.”

The first portion of the dividend approved for Ps. 4.21 (FOUR PESOS 21/100 M.N.) per outstanding share will be paid on August 29, 2019. The dividend payment is equivalent to Ps. 2,212,673,052.87 (TWO BILLION TWO HUNDRED AND TWELVE MILLION SIX HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-THREE THOUSAND AND FIFTY-TWO PESOS 87/100 M.N.).

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. Subject to certain pre-existing conditions, GAP expects to take control of the operation of the Kingston airport during the fourth quarter of 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.