Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Pays the Second Portion of the Dividend Approved at the April 23, 2019 Shareholders' Meeting

11/20/2019 | 07:18pm EST

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced that today the Company made a payment of Ps. 4.21 (FOUR PESOS 21/100 M.N.) per outstanding share, which corresponds to the second and final portion of the dividend, as approved at the Annual General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 23, 2019.

The second portion of the dividend payment is equivalent to Ps. 2,212,673,052.87 (TWO BILLION TWO HUNDRED AND TWELVE MILLION SIX HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-THREE THOUSAND AND FIFTY-TWO PESOS 87/100 M.N.).

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts: 
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officersvillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Alejandra Soto, IR and Financial Planning Managerasoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relationsgmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +523338801100 ext. 20294
Maria Barona, i-advize Corporate Communicationsmbarona@i-advize.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
