Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 11.7% for the Month of May

06/04/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of May 2019, compared to traffic figures for May 2018.

During May 2019, total terminal passengers increased by 11.7% at the Company’s 13 airports, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 12.3%, while international passenger traffic increased by 10.6%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): 

AirportMay-18May-19ChangeJan-May 18Jan-May 19Change
Guadalajara868.2922.06.2%4,092.84,205.52.8%
Tijuana*467.4530.813.6%2,244.92,399.36.9%
Puerto Vallarta136.0157.816.0%609.7660.68.4%
Los Cabos141.3160.813.9%664.1717.58.0%
Montego Bay0.70.924.7%3.33.53.9%
Guanajuato133.7185.638.8%615.9818.032.8%
Hermosillo149.3164.910.5%695.1705.81.5%
Mexicali90.7106.317.2%448.3473.55.6%
La Paz74.584.012.7%360.4379.45.3%
Morelia28.339.238.5%143.6185.829.4%
Aguascalientes59.459.50.2%275.0257.7-6.3%
Los Mochis27.533.822.6%138.7155.412.0%
Manzanillo7.78.814.5%38.741.06.0%
Total2,184.72,454.312.3%10,330.611,003.16.5%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): 

AirportMay-18May-19ChangeJan-May 18Jan-May 19Change
Guadalajara334.9368.310.0%1,625.91,696.04.3%
Tijuana*174.2234.734.7%874.81,131.529.4%
Puerto Vallarta192.8204.56.1%1,714.71,771.23.3%
Los Cabos279.5299.97.3%1,630.01,702.04.4%
Montego Bay349.4365.24.5%1,932.42,125.310.0%
Guanajuato53.256.35.8%287.8285.3-0.9%
Hermosillo6.15.6-7.9%29.928.2-5.5%
Mexicali0.50.620.1%2.32.615.5%
La Paz1.01.110.1%4.95.715.3%
Morelia29.634.717.5%148.1169.614.5%
Aguascalientes16.418.211.1%75.479.65.6%
Los Mochis0.50.64.6%2.72.85.1%
Manzanillo2.53.643.1%51.249.0-4.4%
Total1,440.51,593.310.6%8,380.19,048.98.0%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): 

AirportMay-18May-19ChangeJan-May 18Jan-May 19Change
Guadalajara1,203.11,290.27.2%5,718.75,901.53.2%
Tijuana*641.6765.619.3%3,119.73,530.813.2%
Puerto Vallarta328.8362.210.2%2,324.42,431.84.6%
Los Cabos420.7460.89.5%2,294.12,419.55.5%
Montego Bay350.0366.14.6%1,935.82,128.810.0%
Guanajuato187.0241.929.4%903.71,103.322.1%
Hermosillo155.3170.59.8%725.0734.11.2%
Mexicali91.3107.017.2%450.6476.15.7%
La Paz75.585.112.7%365.4385.15.4%
Morelia57.973.927.8%291.8355.421.8%
Aguascalientes75.877.72.6%350.4337.4-3.7%
Los Mochis28.134.322.3%141.4158.211.9%
Manzanillo10.212.321.5%89.990.00.1%
Total3,625.24,047.711.7%18,710.820,052.07.2%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users: 

 May-18May-19ChangeJan-May 18Jan-May 19Change
CBX  Users167.3230.637.8%841.41,112.632.2%

Highlights for the Period:

  • Seats and Load Factors:  In May 2019, GAP registered a 5.9% increase in the number of seats available compared to May 2018; while load factors for the month increased by 4.5 percentage points, from 82.0% in May 2018 to 86.5% in May 2019.
     
  • New Routes:
    — Puerto Vallarta to Chicago O'Hare: Volaris
    — Montego Bay to Manchester: Thomas Cook
    — Montego Bay to Dallas-Fort Worth: Sun Country

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis.  In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”.  In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. Subject to certain conditions precedent, GAP expects to take control of the operation of the Kingston airport in the last quarter of 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts:  
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Alejandra Soto, IR and Financial Planning Manager asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +523338801100 ext.20294
Maria Barona, i-advize Corporate Communications mbarona@i-advize.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
