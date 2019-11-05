Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.2% for the Month of October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:48pm EST

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of October 2019, compared to traffic figures for October 2018.

During October 2019, total terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports increased by 12.2% (including the Kingston Airport), compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 8.8%, while international passenger traffic increased by 18.2%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

AirportOct-18Oct-19ChangeJan-Oct 18Jan-Oct 19Change
Guadalajara902.8914.41.3%8,528.88,680.21.8%
Tijuana*464.1514.810.9%4,598.44,965.98.0%
Los Cabos133.3154.615.9%1,390.11,602.315.3%
Puerto Vallarta126.7149.818.2%1,343.11,521.013.2%
Montego Bay0.80.810.6%7.57.72.7%
Guanajuato142.1179.826.5%1,329.41,702.128.0%
Hermosillo146.3168.915.5%1,392.81,484.66.6%
Mexicali99.5105.35.9%926.5976.45.4%
La Paz75.383.611.0%753.4824.09.4%
Morelia31.940.426.9%286.9383.233.6%
Aguascalientes55.954.4-2.7%561.7520.0-7.4%
Los Mochis28.533.617.9%278.2316.413.7%
Manzanillo7.07.34.0%79.177.8-1.6%
Total2,214.12,407.88.7%21,475.823,061.67.4%


International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

AirportOct-18Oct-19ChangeJan-Oct 18Jan-Oct 19Change
Guadalajara300.1344.814.9%3,325.53,579.37.6%
Tijuana*170.4220.729.6%1,814.22,356.829.9%
Los Cabos235.8245.84.3%2,944.23,010.52.3%
Puerto Vallarta153.6158.12.9%2,538.72,576.31.5%
Montego Bay281.4287.02.0%3,678.53,902.36.1%
Guanajuato46.448.54.6%565.1576.72.0%
Hermosillo6.05.9-1.8%57.257.50.6%
Mexicali0.50.55.5%4.75.617.8%
La Paz1.11.0-7.8%9.310.411.6%
Morelia27.231.917.1%298.0344.715.7%
Aguascalientes14.817.921.0%159.0182.214.6%
Los Mochis0.40.520.7%5.25.913.2%
Manzanillo1.72.017.8%60.662.73.5%
Total1,239.31,364.610.1%15,460.216,671.17.8%

Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

AirportOct-18Oct-19ChangeJan-Oct 18Jan-Oct 19Change
Guadalajara1,202.91,259.24.7%11,854.212,259.53.4%
Tijuana*634.5735.515.9%6,412.57,322.714.2%
Los Cabos369.1400.48.5%4,334.34,612.86.4%
Puerto Vallarta280.3307.99.8%3,881.84,097.35.6%
Montego Bay282.1287.82.0%3,686.03,910.06.1%
Guanajuato188.5228.321.1%1,894.52,278.720.3%
Hermosillo152.3174.814.8%1,450.01,542.26.4%
Mexicali99.9105.85.9%931.2982.05.5%
La Paz76.484.610.8%762.7834.49.4%
Morelia59.172.322.4%585.0728.024.4%
Aguascalientes70.772.22.2%720.6702.2-2.6%
Los Mochis28.934.117.9%283.4322.313.7%
Manzanillo8.79.36.7%139.7140.50.6%
Total3,453.43,772.39.2%36,936.039,732.67.6%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users:

AirportOct-18Oct-19ChangeJan-Oct 18Jan-Oct 19Change
Tijuana165.4217.031.2%1,751.52,317.932.3%


Kingston Airport (in thousands):

PassengersOct-18Oct-19ChangeJan-Oct 18Jan-Oct 19Change
DomesticN/A0.7N/AN/A0.7N/A
InternationalN/A100.6N/AN/A100.6N/A
TotalN/A101.4N/AN/A101.4N/A


Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

PassengersOct-18Oct-19ChangeJan-Oct 18Jan-Oct 19Change
Domestic2,214.12,408.58.8%21,475.823,062.37.4%
International1,239.31,465.218.2%15,460.216,771.78.5%
Total3,453.43,873.712.2%36,936.039,834.07.8%


Highlights for the Period:

  • Kingston: The figures are presented for the period of October 10 to October 31, which was the date that the Company assumed control of this airport. For informational purposes, passenger traffic for October 2019 was 137.5 thousand passengers, representing a 13.2% increase compared to October 2018, while figures from January to October 2019 reached 1,511.8 thousand passengers, which represented an 11.1% growth.

  • Seats and Load Factors:  In October 2019, the number of seats available increased by 11.4% compared to October 2018; while load factor for the month increased by 0.6 percentage points, from 80.9% in October 2018 to 81.5% in October 2019.

  • New Routes:
    • Tijuana to Tapachula: Volaris
    • Puerto Vallarta to Edmonton: Swoop
    • Guanajuato to Fresno: Volaris

Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis.  In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”.  In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts: 
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial and Administrative Officersvillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Alejandra Soto, IR and Financial Planning Managerasoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relationsgmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +523338801100 ext.20294
Maria Barona, i-advize Corporate Communicationsmbarona@i-advize.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:05pCHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES : China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
PU
09:01pBLACKBERRY : Hyundai Autron Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Next-Generation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Software Platform
AQ
09:01pGlobal Water Desalination Pumps Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with EBARA & Flowserve|Technavio
BU
09:00pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras clarifies on agreement for the gas market
PU
08:55pAIR NEW ZEALAND : 'It's a Beautiful Day' to fly to Hawke's Bay
PU
08:52pGOLDGROUP MINING : Announces the Resignations of Keith Piggott and Harry Burgess from the Board of Directors
AQ
08:50pSIGMAKOKI : Notice of end of production of Bandpass Interference Filters (VPF-50S)
PU
08:35pPULSE SEISMIC INC. : Reports Q3 2019 Results
AQ
08:27pOil slips on huge U.S. crude build; hopes for U.S.-China trade talks check losses
RE
08:25pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 3Q19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slips on huge U.S. crude build; hopes for U.S.-China trade talks check losses
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
3MATCH GROUP, INC. : Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia to cut domestic capacity by 2%, axe a Hong Kong route
5Iowa? Greece? Where Trump and Xi may meet becomes new trade deal issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group