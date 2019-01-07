Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 7.1% for the Month of December

GUADALAJARA, Jalisco, Mexico, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP, BMV: GAPB) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of December 2018, compared to traffic figures for December 2017.



During December 2018, total terminal passengers increased by 7.1% at the Company’s 13 airports, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 7.8%, while international passenger traffic increased by 6.4%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-17 Dec-18 Change Jan-Dec 17 Jan-Dec 18 Change Guadalajara 844.5 900.0 6.6% 9,045.6 10,313.5 14.0% Tijuana* 449.3 458.5 2.0% 5,135.9 5,501.8 7.1% Los Cabos 134.8 145.7 8.1% 1,471.6 1,672.2 13.6% Puerto Vallarta 121.3 132.4 9.1% 1,429.4 1,605.3 12.3% Montego Bay 0.6 0.4 -31.8% 8.9 8.5 -4.8% Guanajuato 127.8 175.5 37.3% 1,307.8 1,654.3 26.5% Hermosillo 145.1 138.5 -4.5% 1,562.9 1,674.9 7.2% Mexicali 89.7 106.1 18.3% 798.5 1,132.6 41.8% La Paz 77.6 83.6 7.8% 837.6 914.9 9.2% Aguascalientes 51.1 54.5 6.8% 577.6 676.8 17.2% Morelia 35.6 44.4 24.7% 322.7 369.2 14.4% Los Mochis 30.5 31.5 3.4% 342.2 338.5 -1.1% Manzanillo 8.6 9.4 9.1% 101.1 97.2 -3.8% Total 2,116.4 2,280.6 7.8% 22,941.7 25,959.8 13.2%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-17 Dec-18 Change Jan-Dec 17 Jan-Dec 18 Change Guadalajara 368.3 390.9 6.2% 3,762.4 4,038.0 7.3% Tijuana* 228.3 293.5 28.5% 1,967.4 2,333.3 18.6% Los Cabos 319.1 333.4 4.5% 3,438.2 3,576.8 4.0% Puerto Vallarta 353.1 351.7 -0.4% 3,093.2 3,161.7 2.2% Montego Bay 417.8 438.5 4.9% 4,216.6 4,474.0 6.1% Guanajuato 73.6 65.6 -10.9% 647.9 684.5 5.7% Hermosillo 5.9 6.1 2.4% 64.9 68.8 6.0% Mexicali 0.5 0.6 15.5% 5.5 5.9 7.0% La Paz 0.7 0.9 27.5% 10.9 11.4 5.0% Aguascalientes 17.0 17.8 4.7% 176.6 191.7 8.6% Morelia 28.9 33.5 15.7% 296.1 360.4 21.7% Los Mochis 0.6 0.5 -3.0% 6.4 6.3 -1.2% Manzanillo 10.7 8.9 -17.0% 80.9 75.3 -6.9% Total 1,824.4 1,941.7 6.4% 17,766.8 18,988.2 6.9%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-17 Dec-18 Change Jan-Dec 17 Jan-Dec 18 Change Guadalajara 1,212.7 1,290.9 6.4% 12,808.0 14,351.6 12.1% Tijuana* 677.6 752.0 11.0% 7,103.2 7,835.1 10.3% Los Cabos 453.9 479.1 5.6% 4,909.7 5,249.0 6.9% Puerto Vallarta 474.4 484.0 2.0% 4,522.6 4,767.1 5.4% Montego Bay 418.5 438.9 4.9% 4,225.5 4,482.5 6.1% Guanajuato 201.4 241.1 19.7% 1,955.6 2,338.8 19.6% Hermosillo 151.0 144.6 -4.3% 1,627.8 1,743.8 7.1% Mexicali 90.2 106.7 18.3% 804.0 1,138.5 41.6% La Paz 78.3 84.5 8.0% 848.5 926.3 9.2% Aguascalientes 68.0 72.3 6.3% 754.1 868.5 15.2% Morelia 64.5 77.9 20.7% 618.8 729.6 17.9% Los Mochis 31.0 32.1 3.3% 348.5 344.8 -1.1% Manzanillo 19.3 18.3 -5.4% 182.0 172.5 -5.2% Total 3,940.8 4,222.3 7.1% 40,708.5 44,947.9 10.4%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users:

Dec-17 Dec-18 %Var Jan-Dec 17 Jan-Dec 18 %Var Users CBX 220.2 288.6 31.1% 1,922.0 2,261.5 17.7%

Highlights for the Period:

Seats and Load Factors: In December 2018, GAP registered a 3.9% increase in the number of seats available compared to December 2017; while load factors for the month increased by 2.5 percentage points, from 79.5% in December 2017 to 82.0% in December 2018.



New Routes:

• Guadalajara to Tapachula: Volaris

• Puerto Vallarta to Panama City: Copa

• Puerto Vallarta to Quebec: Sunwing

• Los Cabos to Las Vegas: Frontier

• Los Cabos to Ottawa: Sunwing

• Tijuana to Chihuahua: Aeromexico

• Tijuana to Ciudad Juarez: Aeromexico

• Tijuana to Culiacan: Aeromexico

• Montego Bay to Hamilton: Swoop

• Montego Bay to Detroit: Spirit

• Montego Bay to Sudbury: Sunwing

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

