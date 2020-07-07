Grupo Argos : The attached file provides information about the addendum to a credit agreement of a subsidiary, in which the company acts as guarantor.

Within the framework of the strategies established to give the company more financial flexibility to deal with the impacts derived from the COVID - 19 contingency, Cementos Argos S.A. executed as guarantor, an amendment to the credit agreement between Argos North America Corp, as borrower and BNP Paribas Securities Corp., ITAÚ Corpbanca New York Branch (Administrative Agent), JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners, and among other banks.

By this amendment was revised the Consolidated Total Net Debt Ratio and were included adjustments to apply during a Restricted Period, that do not affect the business plan of the organization. The term and amount of the credit shall be preserved.

All of this allows the company to achieve greater financial flexibility and resources to respond to the uncertainty due to the current situation related to the recovery rate of the demand and the economies.

July 2, 2020