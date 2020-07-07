Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grupo Argos : The attached file provides information about the addendum to a credit agreement of a subsidiary, in which the company acts as guarantor.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

Within the framework of the strategies established to give the company more financial flexibility to deal with the impacts derived from the COVID - 19 contingency, Cementos Argos S.A. executed as guarantor, an amendment to the credit agreement between Argos North America Corp, as borrower and BNP Paribas Securities Corp., ITAÚ Corpbanca New York Branch (Administrative Agent), JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners, and among other banks.

By this amendment was revised the Consolidated Total Net Debt Ratio and were included adjustments to apply during a Restricted Period, that do not affect the business plan of the organization. The term and amount of the credit shall be preserved.

All of this allows the company to achieve greater financial flexibility and resources to respond to the uncertainty due to the current situation related to the recovery rate of the demand and the economies.

July 2, 2020

Disclaimer

Cementos Argos SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 16:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pNational Fuel Gas Company Appoints Jeffrey Hart as Vice President of Corporate Responsibility
GL
01:16pBurden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Data Center Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Storage Services to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:15pFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01:15pCN Breaks Multiple Grain Records
GL
01:12pScenario Planning Framework Helped an American Healthy Packaged Foods Manufacturer to be Future Ready
BU
01:11pHemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin to be Featured on Lit & Lucid Podcast
GL
01:09pBOOST MOBILE : adds Samsung Galaxy A21 and Samsung Galaxy A11 to existing Samsung lineup
PR
01:08pWirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
RE
01:06pGOLDEN BULL LIMITED : Completed $17.2 Million Financing and is Delayed in Filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2WIRECARD AG : Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
3BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, kee..
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group