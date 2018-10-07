Grupo Industrial Saltillo de CV : S.A.B. de C.V. announces its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call

3Q18 Conference Call

GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO S.A.B. DE C.V. ANNOUNCES ITS THIRD

QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Saltillo, Mexico, October 2, 2018 - Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GISSA) ("the Company", "GIS", "GISSA") today announced that it will hold its Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call in English on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Mexico City Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. José Manuel Arana - Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jorge Mercado - Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Saúl Castañeda - Head of Investor Relations. GISSA will report its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers: 001-800-514-6145 (Mexico Toll Free)

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants) 1-785-424-1726 (International participants)

Passcode: GIS

To access the live webcast presentation, visit: https://webcasts.eqs.com/saltillo20181024

Conference Replay:

A replay will be available on October 24, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. MCT for 7 days or at GISSA's website.

1-844-488-7474 (U.S. participants) 1-862-902-0129 (International participants)

Passcode: 10109212

About Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Grupo Industrial Saltillo manufactures and commercializes auto-parts (iron or aluminum foundry and machining), Construction (water heaters, pipe fittings,ceramic and porcelain coverings) and Houseware (tableware and kitchenware products) Sectors.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo brings together the talent of 8,000 employees in 25 production units, with operations in Mexico, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, and China; as well as market and distribution presence in the USA.