Grupo Industrial Saltillo de CV : announces COFECE approval of sale its water heater business (Calorex)

03/22/2019 | 09:40pm EDT

GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO ANNOUNCES COFECE APPROVAL OF

SALE ITS WATER HEATER BUSINESS (Calorex)

Mexico City, Mexico, March 22, 2019 -- Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GISSA) ("the Company", "GIS" or "GISSA"), announced today that the Federal AntiTrust Commission (COFECE) has approved the transaction between GISSA and Ariston Thermo S.p.A ("AristonThermo") to sell GISSA's Water Heating Business (Calorex) without any restrictions.

The agreement to sell Calorex was first announced on January 14, 2019. On that date, both parties entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement for a total purchase price of $2,787 million pesos. The companies expect to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2019, once the other conditions stated in the contract are completed.

Net proceeds from this transaction will be allocated towards the prepayment of the Company's debt and general corporate purposes, which will bring GISSA flexibility to boost investment projects within the rest of its businesses and growth opportunities, in addition to improving the Company's profitability aligned with our long-term business strategy.

"We are very satisfied with the process, as a joint effort with COFECE, we worked towards this goal and obtained a favorable resolution. This transaction is a great footstep within our long-term business strategy as it gives us the opportunity to focus and simply our business portfolio and maximize our growth potential.", stated José Manuel Arana, CEO of GIS.

About Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Grupo Industrial Saltillo manufactures and commercializes auto-parts (iron or aluminum foundry and machining), Construction (water heaters, pipe fittings, ceramic and porcelain coverings) and

Houseware (tableware and kitchenware products) Sectors.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo brings together the talent of 8,000 employees in 25 production units, with operations in Mexico, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, and China; as well as market and distribution presence in the USA.

This release may contain certain statements and forward looking information about Grupo Industrial Saltillo S.A.B. de C.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the results of the Company to differ materially from the current management´s expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the development of new products and their commercialization, demand and acceptance of the Company´s products, products and prices of the competitors, economic conditions in the markets and geographic regions of the Company´s products, as well as foreign currency fluctuations.

For additional information visitwww.gis.com.mxor contact:

Jorge Mercado CFO

Tel: +52 (55) 5279 9614jorge.mercado@gis.com.mx

Arturo Morales

Investor Relations Tel: +52 (55) 5279 9627arturo.moralesr@gis.com.mx

Patricio Gonzalez

Treasury Director

Tel: +52 (844) 411-1049patricio.gonzalez@gis.com.mx

About Ariston Thermo

Ariston Thermo is a global Italian private company in the thermal industry with operations in 40 countries, which manufactures and markets water heaters, heating pumps, burners and components, and offers water heating solutions for the residential and commercial segments.

Ariston Thermo generated global sales of €1.6 billion Euros in 2017, through a team of 7,000 employees.

Disclaimer

Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 01:39:04 UTC
