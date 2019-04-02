Log in
Grupo LALA Announces Market Maker Appointment

04/02/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., Mexican Company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), today announced that it has reached a Market Maker agreement with Casa de Bolsa Santander, S. A. de C. V., Grupo Financiero Santander México ("Santander").

Grupo LALA logo

Santander will trade LALA series B ("LALAB") securities on the BMV. The agreement is effective as of April 3, 2019.

This appointment has the objective of fostering liquidity of Grupo LALA's shares, looking for the best interest of its shareholders and groups of interest.

About Santander

Casa de Bolsa Santander S.A de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander México provides securities brokerage and finance services. It operates through Own Account Securities Transactions, Investment Companies Transactions, Customer Transactions, and Financial Advisory Services segments. The company is based in Mexico City, Mexico. Casa de Bolsa Santander S.A de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A.B. de C.V.

For more information:
David González Peláez, Elisa Manzato and Elías Rangel
investor.relations@grupolala.com 
Tel: +52 55 9177 5900

About LALA

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products, cold cuts and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® are part of the Company's extensive brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx 

 "Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-announces-market-maker-appointment-300823499.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
