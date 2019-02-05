Log in
Grupo LALA Announces New Headquarters

02/05/2019 | 06:01pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALA), today announced that on February 5, 2019, its headquarters will be officially relocated to the WeWork Santa Fe complex in Mexico City. The relocation to new offices with open work spaces is part of an employee productivity initiative to promote a culture of strengthened collaboration, innovation and transparency at Grupo LALA.    

Grupo LALA logo

"LALA partnered with WeWork to create a new work environment that will foster our employees' growth while ensuring we put the Company's core values into practice every day," said Alejandro Zenteno Sánchez, LALA's Director of Human Resources.  "The modern and open work spaces throughout LALA's new headquarters are designed to facilitate teamwork, communication, agility and, above all, improvements in productivity and the delivery of results. We continually seek new ways to provide our employees with the best work environments and tools to optimize their performance."

The new address of Grupo LALA's headquarters is:

Av. Javier Barros Sierra 495, Park Plaza 3, 6th floor
Zedec Santa Fe
01219, Mexico City

For more information:
David González Peláez and Elisa Manzato 
investor.relations@grupolala.com 
Tel: +52 55 9177 5900

About LALA
Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor®  appear in its extensive brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-announces-new-headquarters-300790353.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
