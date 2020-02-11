Log in
Grupo LALA announces dividend payment

02/11/2020 | 01:01pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALA B), announces that, as resolved by the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 25, 2019 (the "Assembly"), the payment of an annual cash dividend of $ 0.615 pesos will be made for each share representing the capital stock of LALA that is in circulation, payable in four installments of MXN $0.1538 each, against the delivery of the corresponding coupon.

Accordingly, on February 19, 2020, the fourth and last dividend payment referenced above will be made against the delivery of coupon No. 23, in the amount of MXN $0.1538 for each share representing the capital stock of LALA that is in circulation on this date.

In accordance with the Assembly's resolution, the dividend will come from profits generated as of 2014 so it will be subject to the withholding of a 10% Income Tax in terms of the applicable tax legislation.

As regards the definitive titles deposited with the S.D. Indeval (Institución para el Depósito de Valores S.A. de C.V.), the dividend payment will be made through that Institution and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective contracts entered by LALA shareholders with their securities custodian.

For more information:
David González Peláez and Elías Rangel
investor.relations@grupolala.com 
Tel: +52 55 5814 - 7192

About LALA:
Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,000 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx 

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-announces-dividend-payment-301002928.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2020
