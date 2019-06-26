Log in
Grupo LALA schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, July 25, 2019

06/26/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LALA), a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), will host a conference call to discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results.

Grupo LALA logo

    

Date:

Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST



Presenters:

Mauricio Leyva, Chief Executive Officer


Alberto Arellano, Chief Financial Officer


David González, Investor Relations Officer



Dial-in:

1-877-705-6003 (US and Canada, toll-free)


01-800-522-0034 (Mexico, toll-free)


1-201-493-6725 (International, toll)



Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135100



Results:

LALA's Second Quarter 2019 Results Press Release will be issued after Mexican Market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.



Contact:

David González, Elisa Manzato y Elías Rangel.


Investor Relations


Tel.: +52 (55) 9177-5900


investor.relations@grupolala.com


** Registration is required for the call; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About LALA
Grupo LALA, Mexican healthy and nutritious food company, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products, cold cuts and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® are part of the Company's extensive brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALA" 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-schedules-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-for-thursday-july-25-2019-300875731.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
