Grupo LALA schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, October 23th, 2018

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LALA), Mexican healthy and nutritious food company, will host a conference call to discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results.

Date: Tuesday, October 23th, 2018 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST



Presenters: Mauricio Leyva, Chief Executive Officer Alberto Arellano, Chief Financial Officer David Gonzalez Pelaez, Investor Relations Officer



Dial-in: +1-877-705-6003 (North America, toll-free) 01-800-522-0034 (Mexico, toll-free) +1-201-493-6725 (International, toll)



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131395



Results: LALA's Third Quarter 2018 Results Press Release will be issued after Mexican Market close on Monday, October 22th, 2018.

** Registration is required for the call; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Lala

Grupo LALA is a Mexican company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, has a history of more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk and dairy products under the highest quality standards. The Company operates 32 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, United States and Central America, supported by more than 38,000 employees. Grupo LALA's fleet of approximately 6,500 vehicles distributes its more than 600 products to nearly 628,600 points of sale. LALA's portfolio is led by its two main brands: LALA® and Nutri Leche®.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALA"

