Grupo LALA schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

10/01/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), will host a conference call to discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results.

Date: 

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST



Presenters:

Mauricio Leyva, Chief Executive Officer


Alberto Arellano, Chief Financial Officer


David González, Investor Relations Officer



Dial-in:

1 877 705 6003 (US and Canada, toll-free)


01 800 522 0034 (Mexico, toll-free)


1 201 493 6725 (International, toll)



Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136355



Results:

LALA's Third Quarter 2019 Results Press Release will be issued after Mexican Market close on Monday, October 21, 2019.



Contact:

David González and Elías Rangel


Investor Relations


Tel.: +52 (55) 5814 -7192


investor.relations@grupolala.com


** Registration is required for the call; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About LALA
Grupo LALA, Mexican healthy and nutritious food company, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products, cold cuts and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® are part of the Company's extensive brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALAB" 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-for-tuesday-october-22-2019-300928993.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
