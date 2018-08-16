Grupo Supervielle : S.A. to Report its 2Q18 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 23, 2018

Buenos Aires, August 16, 2018 - Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV), ('Supervielle' or the 'Company') a domestic universal financial services group in Argentina with a nationwide presence, is scheduled to announce its earnings release for its second quarter 2018 ending June 30, 2018 after the close of the U.S. market on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

The Company will host a live conference call on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 9:00 am U.S. ET (10:00 am Buenos Aires Time). You may participate by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (U.S. and Canada), 1-201-689-8562 (International), 0-800-756-3429 (U.K), or 0-800-444-6247 (Argentina).

Hosting the call will be Patricio Supervielle, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors; Jorge Ramírez, First Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (recently appointed CEO, effective September 1st); Alejandra Naughton, Chief Financial Officer, and Ana Bartesaghi, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer of Supervielle.

A real-time webcast with audio and synchronized slides can be accessed by clicking on the following link http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131061. The webcast link will also be available on Supervielle's website www.gruposupervielle.com. A presentation will also be available for download from the Company's IR site after market close on August 23, 2018.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on August 24, 2018 to 11:59 pm ET on September 7, 2018. Please dial +1-844-512-2921 (U.S./Canada) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 13682751. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ('Supervielle') is a holding company with a long-standing presence in the Argentine financial system and a competitive leadership position in certain attractive market segments. It was founded by the Supervielle family, which took its first steps in the banking sector in 1887 and is now controlled by Patricio Supervielle. Its shares are listed in BYMA and NYSE since May 2016. Grupo Supervielle has developed a multi-brand business model to differentiate financial products and services offered to a broad spectrum of individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and large companies in Argentina. To date, it is made up of Banco Supervielle, Cordial Compañía Financiera, Tarjeta Automática, Supervielle Seguros, Espacio Cordial de Servicios, Supervielle Asset Management, Micro Lending, Invertir Online and Sofital.

Ana Bartesaghi

5411-4324-8132

ana.bartesaghi@supervielle.com.ar

Gustavo Tewel

5411-4324-8158

gustavo.tewel@supervielle.com.ar

Nahila Schianmarella

5411-4324-8135

nahila.schianmarella@supervielle.com.ar

Valeria Kohan

5411-4340-3013

valeria.kohan@supervielle.com.ar