Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gryphon Capital Investments Pty : ADB Continues Support for Uzbekistan's Economic Reforms with $300 Million Loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 02:38am EST

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN (27 November 2019)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million policy-based loan to further strengthen economic management in Uzbekistan, which should lead to greater macroeconomic stability and sustained economic growth.

This is the second subprogram of ADB's Economic Management Improvement Program in Uzbekistan, approved in June 2018. The program is improving the government's economic decision making by modernizing the macroeconomic data management systems. It is helping the government introduce reforms in fiscal and public financial management such as a medium-term budget framework, internal audit, public sector accounting, and procurement to improve the efficiency and transparency of the public sector. The program is also strengthening risk-based banking supervision by the central bank, improving the governance and viability of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and promoting an enabling environment for public-private partnership projects, critical for leveraging private investments.

'ADB is pleased to support the important economic reforms that are currently underway in Uzbekistan,' said ADB Senior Public Management Economist for Central and West Asia Ms. Çiğdem Akın. 'This loan will support Uzbekistan's medium-term goals of improving macroeconomic management, boosting the operational and financial performance of SOEs, particularly in the power sector, and transforming the role of the state in the economy.'

ADB Senior Private Sector Development Officer for Central and West Asia Mr. Bobir Gafurov added: 'The loan will strengthen the banking sector's market-based financial intermediation and the enabling environment for private sector development.'

Apart from ADB's assistance, France's Agence Française de Développement will also provide $55.51 million in cofinancing for the second subprogram.

Since Uzbekistan joined ADB, the bank has committed 75 loans totaling $8.1 billion, including two private sector loans totaling $225 million. ADB also provided $6 million in equity investment, $218 million in guarantees, and $97.7 million in technical assistance grants. To date in 2019, ADB committed five loans totaling $637.3 million to develop horticulture value chain infrastructure and livestock value chains; improve the efficiency of railway transport; increase access to drinking water supply; and enhance the delivery of urban infrastructure projects.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 07:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01aBYGGMAX PUBL : chooses sustainability over Black Friday discounts
AQ
03:01aBYGGHEMMA FIRST PUBL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Bygghemma
AQ
03:01aÅF PÖYRY PUBL : AFRY launches book about future cities
AQ
03:01aRECIPHARM PUBL : announces commercial manufacturing to support Talicia Q1/2020 Launch following U.S. FDA approval
AQ
03:01aCOMPANY PRESENTATION WITH FOCUS ON THE ACQUISITION OF SOLD OUT HELD TODAY 27 NOVEMBER 2019 AT 17 : 30
AQ
03:01aADAPTEO OYJ : Changes in Adapteo's group management team
AQ
03:01aAPPLIED MATERIALS : ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network
AQ
03:01aASA : Honourable Mention at the C2A Award
AQ
03:01aDOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
03:01aCore One Labs' Subsidiary, Core Isogenics Inc., Flowering Room is Now Operational and Anticipating its First Harvest
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT sees annual revenue growth in upper half of 3-5%..
4LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group