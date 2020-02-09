Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gryphon Capital Investments Pty : Biodiversity Essential to APEC Economies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 10:53pm EST

Celebrating a decade of honoring young scientists, APEC is now accepting nominations for the 2020 APEC Science Prize for Innovation, Research and Education, or ASPIRE, which spotlights cross-border innovations led by scientists in the region.

APEC 2020 host economy Malaysia has declared this year's theme as 'Biodiversity for a Prosperous Economy'. The 2020 ASPIRE Prize will be awarded to scientific research focused on biodiversity and how it contributes to local livelihoods, traditional and modern medicines, and economic development.

'Biodiversity underpins the health of our economies. Innovative research can contribute towards sustainable development by promoting best practices in waste management, food security and energy use,' said Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia's Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change.

Since its establishment in 2011, the ASPIRE prize has recognized young scientists addressing issues ranging from food security to sustainable ocean management and strengthening science and technology networks. The winning entry will receive US $25,000.

Each APEC economy may nominate one individual, who must be from the region and under 40 years of age. The impact of their work will be judged on their excellence in research and cross-border collaboration with peers from other APEC economies. Relevant academic disciplines include biology, chemistry, environmental science, and physics, among others.

'An enhanced knowledge and understanding of the complex relationships between biodiversity, global health, and development will lead to greater economic prosperity,' says Mr. Daniel Dufour, Chair of the APEC Policy Partnership for Science, Technology, and Innovation, which administers the annual ASPIRE Prize. 'Our economies are on the cusp of a pivotal change - we have before us an opportunity to come together to showcase research that may help us solve the significant challenges ahead.'

To be awarded in Malaysia in August 2020, the prize is co-sponsored by Wiley and Elsevier, renowned publishers of scholarly scientific knowledge.

'Biodiversity is essential for our collective future. This year, the ASPIRE Prize will highlight pioneering research that reduces environmental risks and promotes sustainability. It is an honor to support the high caliber of work within APEC,' said Brian Napack, Wiley's CEO.

'We could not be more proud to be part of the ASPIRE Prize's decade of encouraging innovation that advances inclusive and sustainable growth,' said Youngsuk 'Y.S.' Chi , Chairman of Elsevier. 'We look forward to seeing more smart solutions for shared prosperity from the region's brilliant research community.'

###

For further details, or to arrange possible media interviews, please contact:

Masyitha Baziad +65 9751 2146 at mb@apec.orgMichael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 or mc@apec.org

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitter and join us on Facebookand LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 03:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Third Quarter Results
PU
11:03pSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Monthly Return
PU
11:03pR&I VIEW : Nippon Steel Books Impairment Loss
PU
11:03pWISR : Appendix 2A - SPP
PU
11:01pTECH DATA : Inflow Technologies Withdraws from Acquisition by Tech Data
BU
10:53pDXC TECHNOLOGY : HR digital transformation requires more than just automation
PU
10:53pGRYPHON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PTY : Biodiversity Essential to APEC Economies
PU
10:53pGRYPHON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PTY : Specifications
PU
10:43pBW LPG : declares option for additional four LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing our investment to eight
PU
10:43pKEPPEL : BSP Extends Transitory Period on Single Borrower's Limit of Foreign Bank Branches
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IFLYTEK CO LTD : IFLYTEK : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
3China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
4HORIZON OIL LIMITED : HORIZON OIL : Australian Financial Review article
5Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group