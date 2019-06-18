Gryphon Networks : Introduces Proven Methodology to Drive Outbound Sales Performance

Gryphon Networks, a leading provider of proven performance management
solutions for decentralized sales teams, proudly announces the
availability of the Gryphon Sales Performance Methodology (SPM), a
step-by-step guide to drive sales performance through optimal customer
and prospect outreach. The Gryphon SPM leverages data and the daily
sales activities of reps to provide predictive analytics that help team
leaders improve sales effectiveness and grow revenue. The methodology is
also a key part of Gryphon’s Sales Performance Platform but can also be
adopted as a stand-alone training system.
The Gryphon Sales Performance Methodology is a data-driven
decision-making approach, which helps sales leaders bring
accountability, insights, expertise, and actionable coaching points to
their teams’ sales efforts - regardless of rep location or phone type.
By emphasizing the importance of managing the daily activities of sales
reps, Gryphon measures sales reps’ outbound call volume and results –
from any landline, mobile phone, or app – providing an intuitive,
out-of-the-box dashboard to show sales performance and identify areas
for improvement. The Gryphon SPM directly addresses the struggle that
sales leaders often face in attempting to achieve sustained sales
performance. Fortune 500 companies and SMBs that implement the Gryphon
Sales Performance Platform have witnessed up to a 50% increase in sales
effectiveness.
Developed by leveraging 20 years of outbound call tracking data and
analysis from the largest sales and marketing organizations, the Gryphon
SPM has millennia of statistical significance. To date, Gryphon’s
clients have placed more than 1 billion calls, booked 20 million
appointments, recorded 190 million post-call outcomes and spoken to
customers for a total for 804 million minutes through the company’s
advanced telephony platform. Combined, these statistics amount to an
incredible 1,500 years of call duration.
“Before Gryphon, the only data that we were able to look at was how many
outbound dials people were making,” said Evan Cross, Regional Sales
Coordinator for Aflac, a Fortune 200 supplemental insurer. “Now we have
the ability to track not only how many dials people are making but the
behavior of top performers to elevate our whole team to get better at
what they are doing… to look at who is doing what well and use that to
coach the rest of the team.”
Daily sales activities are predictive of success. For managers of branch
or field sales teams, there is often a visibility gap between the daily
work of agents and their eventual outcomes. Closing this gap to get an
accurate real-time look at call activity provides sales leaders with
rich, actionable insights into the behavior of both top and bottom
performers. The Gryphon Sales Performance Methodology provides a
definitive game plan to ensure that accountability and continuous
improvement are the benchmarks for all reps - regardless of their
location, phone, or job role.
“Sales leaders are dealing with too much data and too many tools that
don’t assist with effective coaching or increase sales performance,”
states Eric Esfahanian, Gryphon Chief Revenue Officer. “Managers can
apply our Sales Performance Methodology to establish a data-driven
standard for their team to get results from 100% of their reps, not
simply relying on pipeline management or the old 80/20 rule,” added
Esfahanian.
The Gryphon Sales Performance Methodology is easy, practical, and
magnifies the behaviors that move the revenue needle. It’s simple to
adopt and customize to ensure sustained value for any organization that
relies on the telephone to grow and retain business.
Customers who have adopted the Gryphon SPM can expect a minimum increase
of 20% and often more than 50% increase in average sales effectiveness
per rep. The Gryphon SPM provides a repeatable, measurable, and scalable
framework for closing deals and improving customer relationships.
Gryphon’s proven approach arms dispersed and enterprise sales teams with
a blueprint for sustained management excellence and revenue growth.
To learn more about the Gryphon Sales Performance Methodology, visit www.gryphonnetworks.com/gryphon-sales-methodology.
About Gryphon Networks
Gryphon
Networks, The Sales Intelligence Company™, is the leading provider
of performance management solutions for decentralized sales teams. Our
Sales Performance Management Platform automatically captures, controls,
and visualizes sales and marketing activity generated from any device or
application to increase revenue, improve management effectiveness, and
reduce compliance risk. More than a dozen Fortune 100 clients, including
some of the largest banks, brokerage, insurance, and consumer services
firms, are among Gryphon’s 300+ clients in North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005479/en/