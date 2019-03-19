Guala Closures S p A : 2018 Results

PRESS RELEASE

GUALA CLOSURES: 2018 RESULTS

2018 - AHEAD WITH SIGNIFICANT BUSINESS GROWTH

Confirmation of the preliminary data communicated to the market on

February 12, 2018

• Group net revenue equal to about Euro 580 million at constant FX 2017 (+8,5%), of which +6,5% organic1 and to about Euro 543 million at current FX (+1,5%);

• Adjusted EBITDA2 equal to about Euro 112 million at constant FX 2017 (+1,4%) and to about Euro 105 million at current FX (-5,5%); Adj EBITDA margin 2018 at current FX at 19.2% (20.7% in 2017);

• Group Net result equal to a profit of about Euro 4 million in 2018, compared to a loss of about Euro 2 million in 2017;

• At year end 2018 perimeter4, including the acquisition of UCP, proforma net revenue would be equal to about Euro 626 million at constant FX (+17.1%) and about Euro 588 million at current FX (+10%); proforma adjusted EBITDA would be equal to about Euro 116 million at constant FX (+4.9%) and about Euro 108 million at current FX (-2%);

• ESMA5 net financial indebtedness as of December 31, 2018, including UCP acquisition, equal to about Euro 449 million, reported net financial indebtedness as of December 31, 2018 equal to about Euro 453 million, improving compared to December 31, 2017 that was about Euro 553 million.

Alessandria, March 19, 2019. The Board of Directors of Guala Closures S.p.A., the global leader in the production and sale of plastic and aluminium closures for the beverage industry, approved the draft annual report and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018.3

1 Please refer to the final section of this document for the definitions of "constant FX growth" and "organic growth".

2 Please refer to the final section of this document for the definitions of "adjusted"

3 The proforma data included in this press release are the consolidated data of the Guala Closures Group consequent to the Business Combination between Space4 S.p.A. and the previous "Guala Closures S.p.A.".

4 The data related to the consolidation perimeter at the end of 2018 include an estimate of the results of UCP for the entire year 2018, without considering the possible post-acquisition synergies.

5 Please refer to the final section of this document for the definitions of "ESMA net financial indebtedness"

6 Excluding the impact of UCP acquisition, the net revenues 2018 at constant FX 2017 would have been equal to Euro

579 million, the reported net financial indebtedness Euro 435 million and the ESMA net financial indebtedness Euro 431 million.

COMMENT OF THE GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CEO

"2018 was a year filled with challenges for our Group. We listed on the Milan stock exchange, restructuring the Group's debt with great success, achieving a significant reduction of the spread paid on interest.

We set up a new plant in Chile, for the wine market, and began the development of a new production plant in Kenya, to serve the growth of spirit consumptions in Africa.

We launched new products in the "luxury" sector, including a revolutionary closure for the Macallan brand that allowed us to enter into the single malt scotch market with considerable success.

Finally, we made the acquisition of UCP in Scotland, confirming our vocation as developers of the most important world brands.

All this has led excellent results in the last quarter of 2018.

Despite the great volatility both of certain raw materials and utilities, the international trade tensions and the deceleration of the world economic cycle, we trust that in 2019 we will continue with important growth rates, thanks to the launch of an additional revolutionary product in America and the full benefit of the previous investments in production capacity"; points out

Marco Giovannini, Group Chairman and CEO.

"We also confirm our focus on both reducing costs with certain interventions in the second half of the year, and the reduction of debt, going on in monitoring any interesting M&A opportunities that might arise."

€ / ml PROFORMA FIGURES 2017 2018 2018 Constant exchange rateCurrent exchange rate Constant exchange rates end of year 2018 perimeter4 Current exchange rates end of year 2018 perimeter4 Net revenue6 Growth % Adjusted EBITDA Growth % Adjusted EBIT Growth % Net Result ESMA Net financial indebtedness5-6 Reported Net financial indebtedness6 535 111 79 (2) 553 553 580 543 8.5% 1.5% 112 105 1.4% (5.5%) 77 (2.7%) 70 (11.4%) 4 449 453 PRE-synergies 626 588 17.1% 10.0% 116 108 4.9% (2.0%) 449 453

ANALYSIS OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

Economic consolidated results

The consolidated net revenues in 2018 was equal to Euro 543.1 million, showing a growth at constant FX 2017 of 8.5% (+1.5% at current FX) compared to Euro 534.8 million in the previous year. The organic growth of 6.5% - result of the Group's continuous work - was reinforced by the contribution (+1.5%) of the acquisitions made at the end of 2017 and 2018 and by other components (+0.5%).

NET REVENUES EVOLUTION by COMPONENTS

In relation to the various growth components, we highlight the excellent performance of the Asian and American areas in geographical terms and of the specialty closures (Safety and Luxury segments) in terms of product segment. The following tables show the relative details.

Analysis of the evolution of net revenues by geographical areas:

NET REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENT 2017 2018 Variation % Current FX rates Constant FX rates Europe 290.4 303.7 4.6% 6.0% % of Group Net Revenues 54.3% 55.9% Latin and North America 107.0 100.5 (6.0%) 15.1% % of Group Net Revenues 20.0% 18.5% Asia 71.9 80.3 11.6% 21.1% % of Group Net Revenues 13.4% 14.8% Oceania 48.6 40.9 (15.9%) (9.8%) % of Group Net Revenues 9.1% 7.5% Africa 17.0 17.7 4.5% 8.4% % of Group Net Revenues 3.2% 3.3% Total Group Net revenues 534.8 543.1 1.5% 8.5%

In Europe, the main geographical area in which the Group operates, the results registered in the United Kingdom and Ukraine were particularly positive. In the UK, in addition to the impact of the acquisitions, the Group increased sales of luxury closures through the launch of a new closure that allowed the entry into the Single Malt Whiskey market and benefited from the growth of the wine market. Ukraine has benefited from increased sales in the Russian market. Sales made the by Italian companies also increased, accounting for around 14% of total Group sales in 2018

In the Americas an excellent result was recorded despite various events, mainly in the macro context, which impacted the Group's activities during the year. In Mexico, the fear that tequila import duties would be introduced to the United States, pushed the local producers to use the closures already present in the warehouse reducing the requests for restocking: this fact affected mainly the first quarter of 2018 and subsequently it has been partially reabsorbed, thanks to the commercial actions that the Group has undertaken. In Chile, the start-up of the Group's new production facilities took longer than expected, mainly due to delays in urbanization work in charge of the municipality.

Asia represents the geographical area of the Group that in 2018 recorded the best performance thanks to the results achieved in India, where, in addition to the contribution of the acquisition ofAxiom Propack Pvt Ltd, consolidated starting from the fourth quarter of the previous year, during 2018 the Group recovered sales compared to the previous year, which had been penalized by the effects of demonetization and by the prohibition of the sale of alcoholic beverages near the highways.

Oceania was the only area characterized by a negative evolution, mainly due to the unfavourable climatic conditions that impacted the harvest and to the increase in sales of bulk wine to Europe, where the Group also operates.

NET REVENUES EVOLUTION by GEOGRAPHIC AREA

Analysis of the evolution of net revenues by product segments: