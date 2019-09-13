Guala Closures S p A : - First Half 2019 Results

PRESS RELEASE FIRST HALF 2019 RESULTS REVENUE +14.1% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, CASH FLOW AND PROFIT UP STEADILY, LAUNCH OF CONNECTED CLOSURES WITH BÖEN WINE AND MALIBU RUM Group revenue: approx. €295 million, +14.1% at constant exchange rates (organic

growth: +5.2%) , and €291.1 million at current exchange rates, +12.5%; Adjusted 2 EBITDA: €50.4 million, +7.8% at constant and current exchange rates, with margins in line with the prior-year period;

Cash flow from operating activities up steadily to €24.8 million from €0.6 million in the first half of 2018;

Net financial debt: €486 million, compared to €476 million at 1 January 2019-largely because of seasonality. Milan, 13 September 2019. The Board of Directors of Guala Closures S.p.A.-a global leader in the manufacturing and selling of plastic and aluminum closures for the beverage industry- approved the Interim Financial Report at 30 June 20193. COMMENT OF THE GROUP'S CHAIR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER "Following a strong start to the year, the Group consolidated its positive business performance during the second quarter-stressed Marco Giovannini, Guala Closures Chair and CEO-as it continued delivering robust results in terms of growth, profitability, and cash flows. At the industrial level, in the second quarter we continued integrating UCP into our organization and worked on several projects to streamline and optimise our operations in the UK to achieve the Please see the closing section of this document for the definitions of growth at "constant exchange rates" and "organic growth".

3 The pro forma information in this press release corresponds to the consolidated amounts of the Guala Closures Group following the Business Combination between Space4 S.p.A. and the former "Guala Closures S.p.A".

estimated synergies. This acquisition has led to the restructuring of the PET sector, as the Group sold part of its Spanish assets and relocated the remainder to the United Kingdom. In Kenya, after setting up the company in November 2018, starting manufacturing operations in February, and achieving outstanding results in the first quarter, we decided to double our production capacity. Finally, in early September we set up a new entity in Belarus to better serve the local market as well as Russia, where we plan to start production operations by the end of the year. It is with great satisfaction that the Group has participated as partner/supplier in the launch of two new products with NFC-enabled closures since June: Malibu Rum of the Pernod Ricard Group, and the famous Californian wine brand Böen. Our range of NFC-enabled closures offer several benefits: for brand owners, the acquisition of marketing data, control over production, and logistical improvements; for consumers, mostly bottle certification and engagement with the brand. The results for the first six months of 2019 allow us to confidently look forward to the second half of the year. We are closely monitoring trade tensions between the world's largest economies, but to date we do not anticipate significant impacts thanks to the Group's industrial organization and broad product range." ANALYSIS OF THE RESULTS FOR THE 1ST HALF OF 2019 Consolidated operational highlights In the 1st half of 2019, consolidated net revenue totaled €291.1 million, up 14.1% at constant exchange rates (+12.5% at current exchange rates) from €258.7 million in the 1st half of 2018. The organic growth of 5.2% was magnified by the contribution (+8.9%) from the acquisition of UCP, closed in late 2018. Organic growth was driven by the increased sales volumes/mix-especially in Europe and the Americas-as well as higher prices. 2

NET REVENUES EVOLUTION by COMPONENTS As for the different components of growth, the best-performing geographies were the Americas and Europe, while specialty closures (Safety and Luxury segments) represented the top-performing product category. For more details, please see the following tables. Breakdown of revenue by geography: NET REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENT 1H 2018 1H 2019 Variation % Current FX Constant FX rates rates Europe 144.5 174.2 20.6% 20.0% % of Group Net Revenues 55.9% 59.9% Latin and North America 46.6 52.3 12.3% 21.6% % of Group Net Revenues 18.0% 18.0% Asia 39.8 37.1 (6.7%) (7.1%) % of Group Net Revenues 15.4% 12.7% Oceania 19.7 19.2 (2.6%) (1.4%) % of Group Net Revenues 7.6% 6.6% Africa 8.2 8.3 0.9% 8.1% % of Group Net Revenues 3.2% 2.8% Total Group Net revenues 258.7 291.1 12.5% 14.1% 3

In Europe, the Group's core geography, the United Kingdom and Poland delivered particularly positive results. In the UK, in addition to the impact of the acquisition, the Group increased its sales by growing organically in the safety and luxury segment as it consolidated the new closure launched in 2018, which allowed it to the enter the Single Malt Whisky market, and benefited from the expanding market for wine. The acquisition of UCP added €23.1 million to the Group's revenue in the first half of 2019. In the Americas, the steady growth seen in the last quarter of 2018 continued into the first half of 2019: Mexico was the most important driver, thanks to the significant rise in safety closures for the tequila market. In addition, please note that our production operations in Chile have now reached full capacity. In Asia, the decline in sales was attributable to softness in China and India, as the domestic market contracted, and the start of our operations in Kenya, where part of the volumes was relocated. In Oceania, following the market weakness in the first three months of the year, when the impact of adverse weather conditions on vintages caused an increase in sales of bulk wine to Europe, revenue stabilised in the second quarter. Of which € 23.1 NET REVENUES EVOLUTION by GEOGRAPHIC AREA coming from UCP acquisition 4

Breakdown of revenue by operating segment: NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT 1H 2018 1H 2019 Variation % Current FX Constant FX rates rates ↗ Safety 106.9 117.7 10.1% 11.1% Specialty % of Group Net Revenues 41.3% 40.4% Closures ↘ Luxury 9.4 14.1 49.5% 44.7% % of Group Net Revenues 3.6% 4.8% Roll on 75.9 88.5 16.6% 18.1% % of Group Net Revenues 29.3% 30.4% Wine 53.3 55.1 3.5% 7.2% % of Group Net Revenues 20.6% 18.9% Pharma 4.5 4.4 (1.0%) (0.6%) % of Group Net Revenues 1.7% 1.5% PET 1.6 3.5 123.2% 123.2% % of Group Net Revenues 0.6% 1.2% Other revenues 7.2 7.8 8.1% 14.1% % of Group Net Revenues 2.8% 2.7% Total Group Net revenues 258.7 291.1 12.5% 14.1% NET REVENUES EVOLUTION by PRODUCTS Revenue associated with Safety closures, which represent the Group's core segment, were up 11.1% at constant exchange rates year-on-year thanks to the expanding tequila market in Mexico and the growth in the United Kingdom-also due to the contribution from the newly consolidated entity Guala Closures UCP. 5

