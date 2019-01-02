Log in
Guala Closures S p A : NO OPENING OF THE FOURTH WARRANT S EXERCISE PERIOD

01/02/2019 | 06:04pm CET

PRESS RELEASE

NO OPENING OF THE FOURTH WARRANT'S EXERCISE PERIOD

Alessandria, January 2, 2019 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (Guala or the Company) informs that the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares (ISIN Code IT0005311821) relating to December 2018, was equal to Euro 5.717. Therefore, since the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares is lower than the strike price, equal to Euro 10.00 pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 2 of the Rules "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.", the Warrants may not be exercised for the month of January 2019.

The Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the Average Monthly Price of Guala ordinary shares referring to the month of January 2019 exceed the strike price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of February 2019 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.".

For any other information, please refer to the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A." available in the section Investors on the Company website (http://investor.gualaclosures.com/sites/gualaclosures/files/allegati/regolamento_market_warrant_guala_closures_s.p.a.pdf).

*********************

Guala Closures, founded in 1954, is today the world's leading manufacturer of spirits and wine closures. It operates in 5 continents with 27 production sites and has a commercial presence in over 100 countries; about 90% of the group's turnover is generated outside of Italy. Since taking control of the company in 1998, Marco Giovannini and his team have been able to transform a standard commodity into a high valued added product, growing the turnover from around €70 million to €535 million in 2017 (up 7% vs 2016), with EBITDA margin constantly above 20% in the last ten years (in 2017 the adjusted EBITDA amounted to Euro 111 million). Thanks to a policy of continuous commercial development and technological innovation, Guala Closures is a globally recognized standard, in a context of highly differentiated and constantly growing markets. Worldwide leader in the "safety" (anti-counterfeiting) closures sector for spirits and in the production of aluminum closures for wine and spirits, with a wide range of patents and utility

Guala Closures S.p.A.

www.gualaclosures.com

Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381

Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968

Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737

Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066

Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034

models (over 140) and the continuous innovation of products, processes, technologies and materials. The group is present throughout all mature markets and is constantly expanding on new emerging markets. Guala Closures is listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange with an initial capitalization of approximately Euro 650 million, making it one of the largest manufacturing companies on the STAR by capitalization and free float size.

For information

Guala Closures S.p.A. Investor Relations: Claudia Banfi

Tel (+39) 0131 753 1 - cbanfi@gualaclosures.com

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 17:03:08 UTC
