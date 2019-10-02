Log in
Guala Closures S p A : NO OPENING OF THE THIRTEENTH WARRANT S EXERCISE PERIOD

10/02/2019 | 11:34am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

NO OPENING OF THE THIRTEENTH WARRANT'S EXERCISE PERIOD

Alessandria, 2 October 2019 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (Guala or the Company) informs that the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares (ISIN Code IT0005311821) relating to September 2019, was equal to Euro 6,262. Therefore, since the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares is lower than the strike price, equal to Euro 10.00 pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 2 of the Rules "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.", the Warrants may not be exercised for the month of October 2019.

The Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the Average Monthly Price of Guala ordinary shares referring to the month of October 2019 exceed the strike price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of November 2019 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.".

For any other information, please refer to the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A." available in the section Investors on the Company website (http://investor.gualaclosures.com/sites/gualaclosures/files/allegati/regolamento_mark et_warrant_guala_closures_s.p.a.pdf).

*********************

Guala Closures, has over 4,700 employees and operates in 5 continents through 29 production plants and a sales network covering over 100 countries. The Group sells over 15 billion closures every year with a turnover 2018 of €543 million.

Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a benchmark at a world level in the production of safety closures for spirits and is a leading manufacturer of aluminum closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

Since August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, joining the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index in September 2019.

For information Guala Closures S.p.A. Investor Relations: Alessandro Baj Badino Tel +39 0131.753281 abajbadino@gclinternational.com

Guala Closures S.p.A.

www.gualaclosures.com

Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381 Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968

Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737

Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066

Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 15:33:01 UTC
