Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guala Closures S p A : NO OPENING OF THE TWELFTH WARRANT S EXERCISE PERIOD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

NO OPENING OF THE TWELFTH WARRANT'S EXERCISE PERIOD

Alessandria, 2 September 2019 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (Guala or the Company) informs that the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares (ISIN Code IT0005311821) relating to August 2019, was equal to Euro 6,055. Therefore, since the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares is lower than the strike price, equal to Euro 10.00 pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 2 of the Rules "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.", the Warrants may not be exercised for the month of September 2019.

The Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the Average Monthly Price of Guala ordinary shares referring to the month of September 2019 exceed the strike price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of October 2019 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.".

For any other information, please refer to the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A." available in the section Investors on the Company website (http://investor.gualaclosures.com/sites/gualaclosures/files/allegati/regolamento_mark et_warrant_guala_closures_s.p.a.pdf).

*********************

Guala Closures, has over 4,700 employees and operates in 5 continents through 29 production plants and a sales network covering over 100 countries. The Group sells over 15 billion closures every year with a turnover 2018 of €543 million.

Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a benchmark at a world level in the production of safety closures for spirits and is a leading manufacturer of aluminum closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

From August 2018, the Company is listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.

For information

Guala Closures S.p.A.

Investor Relations:

Dott. Alessandro Baj Badino

Tel +39 0131.753281 - abajbadino@gclinternational.com

Guala Closures S.p.A.

www.gualaclosures.com

Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381 Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968

Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737

Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066

Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pTOTAL : Be an Eco-Warrior, Plant a Tree This Arbor Month
AQ
12:10pGLOBALDATA : Tesla Insurance will appeal to price-sensitive clients, as 63% of consumers use price comparison sites when buying car insurance
PU
12:05pQUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics Announces Positive FDA Feedback on Phase III Program Design of Firibastat in Resistant Arterial Hypertension
AN
12:05pBULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : Notification under Market Abuse Regulation
PU
12:03pOil slips as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war
RE
12:03pSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:03pTANAKA : Memorial Foundation to Offer Precious Metals Research Grants of up to 5 million Yen; Applications for research projects open on September 2
AQ
12:02pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Western Sydney Airport is looking for a construction partner
AQ
12:01pBGHL (EUR) : Estimated NAV(s)
AQ
12:01pBANCO MACRO S A : Argentine markets take another hit after currency controls stoke uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : More young people being duped into ‘safe' account scams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group