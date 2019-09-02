Guala Closures S p A : NO OPENING OF THE TWELFTH WARRANT S EXERCISE PERIOD

PRESS RELEASE

NO OPENING OF THE TWELFTH WARRANT'S EXERCISE PERIOD

Alessandria, 2 September 2019 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (Guala or the Company) informs that the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares (ISIN Code IT0005311821) relating to August 2019, was equal to Euro 6,055. Therefore, since the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares is lower than the strike price, equal to Euro 10.00 pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 2 of the Rules "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.", the Warrants may not be exercised for the month of September 2019.

The Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the Average Monthly Price of Guala ordinary shares referring to the month of September 2019 exceed the strike price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of October 2019 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.".

For any other information, please refer to the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A." available in the section Investors on the Company website (http://investor.gualaclosures.com/sites/gualaclosures/files/allegati/regolamento_mark et_warrant_guala_closures_s.p.a.pdf).

*********************

Guala Closures, has over 4,700 employees and operates in 5 continents through 29 production plants and a sales network covering over 100 countries. The Group sells over 15 billion closures every year with a turnover 2018 of €543 million.

Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a benchmark at a world level in the production of safety closures for spirits and is a leading manufacturer of aluminum closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

From August 2018, the Company is listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.

