Guala Closures S p A : PUBLICATION OF THE ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE FIRST ITEM ON THE AGENDA OF THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF 14 FEBRUARY 2019

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CONCERNING THE FIRST ITEM ON THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 14 FEBRUARY 2019

Alessandria, 18 January 2019 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that, today, the Illustrative Report of the Board of Directors on the first item on the agenda of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of 14 February 2019, drawn up in accordance with article 125-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 dated 24 February 1998 and article 73 of the Consob Issuers' Regulation, has been made available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the corporate's website (www.gualaclosures.com - Investor Relations section), as well as through the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE".

*********************

Guala Closures, founded in 1954, is today the world's leading manufacturer of spirits and wine closures. It operates in 5 continents with 27 production sites and has a commercial presence in over 100 countries; about 90% of the group's turnover is generated outside of Italy. Since taking control of the company in 1998, Marco Giovannini and his team have been able to transform a standard commodity into a high valued added product, growing the turnover from around €70 million to €535 million in 2017 (up 7% vs 2016), with EBITDA margin constantly above 20% in the last ten years (in 2017 the adjusted EBITDA amounted to Euro 111 million). Thanks to a policy of continuous commercial development and technological innovation, Guala Closures is a globally recognized standard, in a context of highly differentiated and constantly growing markets. Worldwide leader in the "safety" (anti-counterfeiting) closures sector for spirits and in the production of aluminum closures for wine and spirits, with a wide range of patents and utility models (over 140) and the continuous innovation of products, processes, technologies and materials. The group is present throughout all mature markets and is constantly expanding on new emerging markets. Guala Closures is listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange with an initial capitalization of approximately Euro 650 million, making it one of the largest manufacturing companies on the STAR by capitalization and free float size.

