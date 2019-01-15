Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guala Closures S p A : PUBLICATION OF THE ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE SECOND ITEM ON THE AGENDA OF THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF 14 FEBRUARY 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:24am EST

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CONCERNING THE SECOND ITEM ON THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 14 FEBRUARY 2019

Alessandria, 15 January 2019 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that, today, the Illustrative Report of the Board of Directors on the second item on the agenda of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of 14 February 2019, together with the reasoned proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has been made available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the corporate's website (www.gualaclosures.com - Investor Relations section), as well as through the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE".

*********************

Guala Closures, founded in 1954, is today the world's leading manufacturer of spirits and wine closures. It operates in 5 continents with 27 production sites and has a commercial presence in over 100 countries; about 90% of the group's turnover is generated outside of Italy. Since taking control of the company in 1998, Marco Giovannini and his team have been able to transform a standard commodity into a high valued added product, growing the turnover from around €70 million to €535 million in 2017 (up 7% vs 2016), with EBITDA margin constantly above 20% in the last ten years (in 2017 the adjusted EBITDA amounted to Euro 111 million). Thanks to a policy of continuous commercial development and technological innovation, Guala Closures is a globally recognized standard, in a context of highly differentiated and constantly growing markets. Worldwide leader in the "safety" (anti-counterfeiting) closures sector for spirits and in the production of aluminum closures for wine and spirits, with a wide range of patents and utility models (over 140) and the continuous innovation of products, processes, technologies and materials. The group is present throughout all mature markets and is constantly expanding on new emerging markets. Guala Closures is listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange with an initial capitalization of approximately Euro 650 million, making it one of the largest manufacturing companies on the STAR by capitalization and free float size.

For information

Guala Closures S.p.A. Investor Relations: Claudia Banfi

Tel (+39) 0131 753 1 - cbanfi@gualaclosures.com

Guala Closures S.p.A.

www.gualaclosures.com

Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381

Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968

Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737

Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066

Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 16:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : A 'galaxy' of experiences at new Samsung store in Dubai
AQ
11:54aHOTEL LEELA VENTURE : Al Habtoor keen to buy Leela Hotel Group
AQ
11:54aHogarth Establishes LATAM Hub in Miami
BU
11:54aFERRARI : 2019 Corporate Calendar
GL
11:53aAFCON : Flying Eagles to face Saudi Arabia ahead of Under-20 AFCON
AQ
11:53aIOT OPERATING SYSTEMS : Market 2019 Detailed Global Analysis by Top Key Players - Advantech, Microsoft, Amperex Technology, ARM, Altera Corp, Blackberry, AMD, Cypress, Contiki, Atmel
AQ
11:53aMERGER : CBN, SEC grant approval in principle to Access, Diamond Banks
AQ
11:53aSnowsports Industries America Launches United By Winter
GL
11:53aONE DISCOVERY : Unveils Contract-free eDiscovery Software Solution at Legaltech 2019
BU
11:52aARC RESOURCES LTD : . Confirms February 15, 2019 Dividend Amount
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.