Guala Closures S p A : The “Aluminium Closures Group” at Prowein 2019

For the first time this year, Guala Closures Group participated at ProWein as part of the 'Aluminium Closures Group', association belonging to EAFA (European Aluminium Foil Association) that represents the leading European aluminium closures manufacturers.

ProWein is today one of the most important international trade fair for wine and spirits, with 6.900 exhibitors from 64 countries and over 61.500 visitors.

During the three days we had the opportunity to showcase our wine offer including a wide range of screwcaps customized with the most different printing techniques and liners with controlled OTR.

Also widely appreciated, thanks to live domos, our cutting-edge solution 'e-WAK®', the first smart aluminium closure for wine.