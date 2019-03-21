Log in
Guala Closures S p A : The “Aluminium Closures Group” at Prowein 2019

03/21/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

For the first time this year, Guala Closures Group participated at ProWein as part of the 'Aluminium Closures Group', association belonging to EAFA (European Aluminium Foil Association) that represents the leading European aluminium closures manufacturers.

ProWein is today one of the most important international trade fair for wine and spirits, with 6.900 exhibitors from 64 countries and over 61.500 visitors.

During the three days we had the opportunity to showcase our wine offer including a wide range of screwcaps customized with the most different printing techniques and liners with controlled OTR.

Also widely appreciated, thanks to live domos, our cutting-edge solution 'e-WAK®', the first smart aluminium closure for wine.

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 16:54:03 UTC
