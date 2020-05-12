Guam Memorial Hospital Adopts Medsphere's CareVue EHR Platform

Sole public hospital on U.S. island territory selects comprehensive clinical platform and affordable subscription service

Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare IT platform solutions, today announced that the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority (GMHA) will implement the company’s CareVue electronic health record (EHR) platform. GMHA’s decision is driven by the need for a highly functional and affordable system that enables hospital administrators, clinicians, and support staff to meet all federal reimbursement requirements.

"The affordability of CareVue, the subscription service we’ll use to pay for it, and the comprehensive functionality that supports qualifying for every dollar of federal reimbursement are what ultimately made the difference,” said GMHA CEO Lillian Perez-Posadas. “With COVID-19 now on our radar for the foreseeable future, we appreciate that CareVue functionality will enable us to provide patients with the best possible care.”

The responsibility on GMHA for the health of the citizens of Guam is considerable, given that it is the only public hospital on an island of more than 165,000 people and is mandated to care for all that present, regardless of ability to pay. GMHA occupies the facility previously owned by the Catholic Diocese and operated under the name Medical Center of the Marianas. The U.S. Department of the Interior purchased the facility from the Catholic Diocese in 1974 and transferred it to the government of Guam.

Located in Oka, Tamuning, Guam Memorial Hospital is Guam’s only public hospital, with a licensed bed capacity of 166 acute care beds, plus 40 licensed long-term care beds at its skilled nursing facility located in Barrigada Heights. The availability of beds for actual admissions at both facilities necessarily varies in accordance with the availability of fully trained and licensed staff.

Founded in 2002 and based in Carlsbad, Calif., Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to positively impact patient care by delivering award-winning healthcare IT solutions for providers of every size and budget. Medsphere’s portfolio includes CareVue, an integrated inpatient EHR platform that provides comprehensive clinical support, Wellsoft EDIS and urgent care solutions, and RCM Cloud, a complete end-to-end revenue cycle management solution.

Medsphere’s ChartLogic division offers a complete ambulatory suite including EHR, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Patient Portal. Using a vendor-independent approach to helping hospitals solve critical challenges, the Phoenix Health Systems division provides a host of healthcare IT services, including systems implementation, project management, remote service desk, end-user device management, application management and IT leadership. Medsphere’s Government Services Division also applies legacy EHR expertise to development and testing projects for both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service.

