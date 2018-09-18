Guangdong Adway Construction Lt : Adway Construction Group Obtaining General Contraction for Construction Level III Qualification and Cleaning Engineering Qualification

In June 2018, Adway Construction Group successfully obtained the Level III of General Contraction for Construction and the Level 2 qualification of cleaning engineering, which would add power to the Group's future operation and development, and add strength to the Group's expansion of market competition.

These qualifications have expanded the company's qualification coverage, and have expanded the business coverage, providing qualification guarantee for participating in large-scale project bidding and hospital decoration, and will also improve the company's operating performance and creating conditions for the coordinated development of the company's multi-sector projects.

