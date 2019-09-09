Guangdong Adway Construction Lt : INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUANGDONG ADWAY CONSTRUCTION (GROUP) HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED*

廣 東 愛 得 威 建 設（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6189)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'').

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of the Company is pleased to announce that, the Company is considering applying to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the ''CSRC'') for issue of A shares of the Company, and is also considering applying to the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange for the listing of such A shares (the ''Proposed Issue of A Shares''). A meeting of the Board will be held at an appropriate moment for the purposes of considering and approving the Proposed Issue of A Shares. Upon the approval of the Board, the Company will make further announcement(s) on the details of the Proposed Issue of A Shares as and when appropriate.