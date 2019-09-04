Guangdong Film : Europe Roadshow launched at 76th Venice International Film Festival

A Guangdong film Europe roadshow was launched during the 76th Venice International Film Festival on 3rd September, bringing some of its best productions in the recent years to European audience and seeking to promote cultural understanding and relations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904006030/en/

Guangdong Film Europe Roadshow launched as Director of Guangdong Film Administration Bai Jie, Director of Film and Audiovisual at Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism Maria Troccoli, and other representatives of Guangdong film production institutions cut the ribbon at an event on the side of the 76th Venice International Film Festival on 3rd September. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guangdong, one of the most economically-developed provinces in China, is also traditionally strong in culture heritage and film production. This roadshow led by the Guangdong Film Administration kicked off in Venice, followed by Milan, Athens and Madrid.

“Mountains and oceans cannot part those who share the same vision,” said Bai Jie, the Director of Guangdong Film Administration, at the launching ceremony as part of the annual event “Focus on China” on the side of the Venice International Film Festival. “Both China and Italy boast a rich cultural heritage and represent the excellence of the Eastern and Western cultures.”

She believes that the art of film has long been playing a key role in fostering cross-cultural understanding, inspiring the minds, and enhancing the friendships between different countries. Therefore, this Europe roadshow is a chance for Guangdong Province to learn from the world and attract international investments, talents, technologies and resources to help Guangdong film industry go global.

On the Italian side, Maria Troccoli, Director of Film and Audiovisual, Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism; Roberto Stábile, Director of International Department, National Association of Cinematographic, Audiovisual and Multimedia Industries (ANICA); and the representatives of Italian film organizations attended the event. “We have established long-term exchange and cooperation relations with the Chinese film industry. We believe Guangdong film Europe roadshow will enhance our cultural exchange and bring more cooperation in the future,” said Stábile.

At the event, the Guangdong delegation presented the trailer of the films brought on the roadshow, including the first 4K Cantonese opera film “The Tale of the White Snake” by the Pearl River Film Group and a documentary about the changes to China produced by Shenzhen Media Group. In addition, an agreement was signed for a Chinese-Italian co-production film project titled “Survivor” as a latest achievement in the bilateral cooperation in the film industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904006030/en/