Guangdong Join Share Financing Guarantee Investmen : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROVISION OF GUARANTEE

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.*

廣 東 中 盈 盛 達 融 資 擔 保 投 資 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1543)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE

PROVISION OF GUARANTEE

THE GUARANTEE

On 29 August 2019, the Company and Qiaoyin entered into the Guarantee Limit Service Agreement pursuant to which the Company agrees to provide the Guarantee for the Maximum Guarantee Limit of RMB300,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HKD346,420,323.3) in relation to various construction projects taken up or to be taken up by Qiaoyin. The services fees for each individual provision of guarantee by the Company shall be agreed under each separate guarantee service agreement to be entered into between Qiaoyin and the Company, but in any event shall not exceed 10% of the guaranteed amount per annum and not less than RMB10,000, per each provision of guarantee.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROVISION OF GUARANTEE

The Directors believe that the environmental health industry in the PRC is currently developing quickly, and it also benefits from favorable policies of the PRC government. The development prospects of the industry in the market are expanding. At the same time, the environmental health industry is also indispensable for urban development and operation, and is less affected by the fluctuation of the economic cycle. Therefore, the Directors expect to establish a long-term cooperative relationship with Qiaoyin to bring more business opportunities for the Group to carry out guarantee business related to the sanitation industry.