Guangdong's Factories Speak No Evil, Even if They Wanted To--Overheard

By Nathaniel Taplin

See no evil, hear no evil...survey no evil?

China's official statisticians have long had a habit of quietly nixing data series that were too revealing. A recent possible victim: the factory purchasing managers index for Guangdong province, the nation's export powerhouse.

In recent months it has shown a significantly worse deterioration in business activity -- including employment -- than the national index. Then, in October, it suddenly ceased to exist. The Guangdong Department of Industry and Information Technology failed to renew its registration for conducting the survey, China's national statistics bureau helpfully explained on its website.

The timing is suspicious. President Trump's trade team is in fraught negotiations over China's intellectual property protection and industrial policies. If those come to naught, higher tariffs could be imposed this spring, just as global trade growth is starting to show real signs of trouble.

Farewell, sweet purchasing managers index, we hardly knew ye.

