Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT REDEMPTION OF TIER-TWO CAPITAL BONDS

09/16/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

廣州農村商業銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Share Stock Code: 1551)

(Preference Share Stock Code: 4618)

ANNOUNCEMENT

REDEMPTION OF TIER-TWO CAPITAL BONDS

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") issued tier-two capital bonds in the amount of RMB4.1 billion (the "Bonds") in the national inter-bank bond market from 11 September 2014 to 15 September 2014. According to the relevant terms in the prospectus for the issuance of the Bonds, the Bonds are subject to the redemption option of the issuer, where the Bank has the right to redeem the Bonds at par value in full amount on the last day of the fifth interest-bearing year of the Bonds, i.e. 15 September 2019 (or the following business day if such date shall fall on a statutory holiday or a rest day, in which case, no interest shall be accrued during the postponement period).

As at the date of this announcement, the Bank has exercised the redemption option and redeemed the Bonds in full amount.

By order of the Board

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

Vice Chairman

Yi Xuefei

Guangzhou, the PRC, September 16, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one executive director, namely Mr. Yi Xuefei; five non-executive directors, namely Mr. Li Fangjin, Mr. Su Zhigang, Mr. Zhang Yongming, Mr. Liu Guojie and Mr. Zhu Kelin; and five independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Liu Shaobo, Mr. Liu Heng, Mr. Song Guanghui, Mr. Zheng Jianbiao and Mr. Yung Hin Man Raymond.

  • Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:26:06 UTC
