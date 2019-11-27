Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank : EU's potential liability in winding up failing banks assessed as “remote”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:43am EST

The Single Resolution Board (SRB) and the European Commission - in line with accounting rules - did not disclose any contingent liabilities potentially arising from ongoing judicial proceedings against their role in winding up failing euro area banks, according to a new report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA). At the same time, the SRB disclosed €90 million of contingent liabilities related to legal proceedings in EU and national courts, in which banks challenge their upfront ('ex-ante') contributions to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF).

When a bank in the euro area fails, the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) aims to manage the resolution process with minimal negative impact on the real economy and the taxpayer. The SRB is the central player under this mechanism (together with the Commission and the Council), and oversees the SRF, which can support bank resolutions.

At the end of 2018, there were over 100 outstanding judicial proceedings in EU courts against the SRB and the Commission concerning their bank resolution tasks, mainly related to the winding up of Banco Popular Español S.A. In accordance with applicable accounting rules, the SRB and the Commission would need to recognise liabilities or provisions, or disclose contingent liabilities in relation to these judicial proceedings in their accounts if they assessed the likelihood of an 'outflow of economic resources' as 'certain, probable or possible'. However, this is not the case, and both the SRB and the Commission assessed the likelihood of such an event to be 'remote'. The auditors found no evidence that would contradict their assessments, but recommend that the SRB's process should be strengthened further.

The Commission stated that no applicants can have sustained a loss, given that the alternative course of action would have been the bank's insolvency. It also underlined that any shareholder or creditor that would have received better treatment under national insolvency proceedings will be compensated from the SRF. The SRB is currently verifying whether there were any such cases.

'Contingent liabilities and provisions reflect the financial risks to which the SRB, Council and Commission are exposed,' said Ildikó Gáll-Pelcz, the ECA Member responsible for the report. 'But at this stage, it is difficult to make any predictions concerning the outcome of the judicial proceedings for bank resolutions, mainly because of the complex and unprecedented situation.'

Disclaimer

European Court of Auditors published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aDIXIE BRANDS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
06:01aGK RESOURCES : Announces $5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement of Shares
AQ
06:01aPANASONIC : TOUGHBOOK initiative to cut delivery time to 30 days a hit with partners and customers; Delivery time of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Windows notebooks and tablets reduced to 30 working days
AQ
06:01aZTE : and China Telecom complete the industry's first uplink enhancement FAST verification
AQ
06:01aKRAKEN ROBOTICS : to Supply Thrusters to Leader in Robotic Net Cleaners for the Aquaculture Industry
AQ
06:01aABBVIE : Rule 2.10 Announcement
PR
06:01aABBVIE : Inc. - Rule 2.10 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue
PR
06:01aON DECK CAPITAL : Finnegan's Toys & Gifts Is OnDeck's Small Business Of The Month
PR
06:01aAmphastar Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
GL
06:01aBailey Nelson Announces Significant Black Friday Discounts
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will lead to slower gr..
5SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : SEB says no need for action over money laundering 'red flags' report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group