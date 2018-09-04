Guarana - Global Procurement Market Report (2018-2022) featuring AMBEV, Glanbia, Hain Celestial, The Green Labs, Iris Trade, and Duas Rodas Institucional - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Guarana - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to ensure the suppliers follow proper agricultural practices.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors to the global guarana market is the growing demand from the beverage segment, especially health drinks.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global guarana market is to adopt cost-saving opportunities by sourcing from locations where an abundance of guarana is available.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Guarana Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to the optimization of category spend.

Companies Featured

AMBEV

Glanbia PLC



Hain Celestial

The Green Labs LLC

Iris Trade Inc.

Duas Rodas Institucional

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

3. Category Pricing Insights

4. Cost-Saving Opportunities

5. Best Practices

6. Category Ecosystem

7. Category Management Strategy

8. Category Management Enablers

9. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

