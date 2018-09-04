Guarana - Global Procurement Market Report (2018-2022) featuring AMBEV, Glanbia, Hain Celestial, The Green Labs, Iris Trade, and Duas Rodas Institucional - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Guarana - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to ensure the
suppliers follow proper agricultural practices.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors to the
global guarana market is the growing demand from the beverage segment,
especially health drinks.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global guarana market is to adopt
cost-saving opportunities by sourcing from locations where an abundance
of guarana is available.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Guarana Market. It helps sourcing
professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings,
understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best
practices.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to the optimization of category spend.
Companies Featured
-
AMBEV
-
Glanbia PLC
-
Hain Celestial
-
The Green Labs LLC
-
Iris Trade Inc.
-
Duas Rodas Institucional
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Insights
3. Category Pricing Insights
4. Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. Best Practices
6. Category Ecosystem
7. Category Management Strategy
8. Category Management Enablers
9. Suppliers Selection
10. Suppliers Under Coverage
11. US Market Insights
12. Category Definition
