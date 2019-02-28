Log in
Guaranteed Rate Appoints Paul Anastos as Chief Innovation Officer

02/28/2019 | 04:42pm EST

Chicago, Ill., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 28, 2019 Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, has appointed Paul Anastos as Chief Innovation Officer to accelerate the company’s product and service offerings for borrowers, originators and referral partners.

“We are very pleased to bring Paul’s innovative spirit to the Guaranteed Rate leadership team,” says Chief Executive Officer and Founder Victor Ciardelli. “His wealth of knowledge will be a tremendous asset to us as we work to bring new, more efficient technologies to the market.” 

Guaranteed Rate Appoints Paul Anastos as Chief Innovation Officer


As CIO, Anastos will lead and oversee Guaranteed Rate’s innovation initiatives, expanding the company's product and service solutions that enable its originators to drive mortgage volume across the organization.

“Guaranteed Rate is a pioneer in the digital mortgage industry and leads the pack in terms of technology and innovation,” said Anastos. “I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping make a transformative impact for our clients on the national stage.” 

Anastos joins the Guaranteed Rate team with nearly 15 years of executive experience in the mortgage industry. Prior to his time in the mortgage industry, Anastos worked in finance, specifically mergers and acquisitions.

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The Company introduced the market’s first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 330 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in loans in 2018 alone. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, by offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: “Top Lender for Online Service” for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.


Jennifer Zeidler
Guaranteed Rate
312-379-3521
jennifer.zeidler@rate.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
